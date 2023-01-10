WRESTLING
Effingham at the Carbondale Wrestling Murdale Invitational
Effingham competed at the Carbondale Wrestling Murdale Invitational on Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, in Carbondale, Illinois.
Hailey Printz finished third in the girls' bracket — becoming the first Effingham girls' wrestler in history to place — after going 2-1. She lost to Quincy in her first match (pinfall, 2:14), defeated McCracken County, Kentucky, in her second match (pinfall, 2:26), and avenged her first loss by defeating Quincy in her third match (decision, 6-1).
As for the boys' bracket, Wyatt Haycraft placed seventh after finishing 3-2. He defeated Cahokia (pinfall, 3:36), Harrisburg (pinfall, 4:40), and West Frankfort (pinfall, 5:10). He lost to Quincy (pinfall, 2:40) and East St. Louis (decision, 3-4).
Dane Oyler finished 0-4 at 120 pounds, losing to Carbondale (pinfall, 35 seconds), Murphysboro (pinfall, 40 seconds), Red Bud (pinfall, 32 seconds), and Fairfield (pinfall, 1:16).
Kaiden Stewart went 3-2 at 120 pounds. He defeated Mascoutah (pinfall, 1:51), Mt. Vernon (pinfall, 1:28), and Carbondale (pinfall, 1:18) and lost to Carterville (decision, 4-14) and Herrin (pinfall, 1:13).
Hunter Roley finished 2-2 at 126 pounds. He defeated Carlyle (decision, 9-7) and Murphysboro (decision, 13-10) and lost to Mt. Zion (pinfall, 5:31) and Chatham Glenwood (pinfall, 1:17).
Baker Moon finished 3-2 at 132 pounds. He defeated Mt. Vernon (pinfall, 3:27), Anna-Jonesboro (pinfall, 2:59), and Carterville (pinfall, 1:30) and lost to Harrisburg (decision, 6-10) and Marion (pinfall, 2:30).
Trent Reardon went 1-4 at 138 pounds. He defeated Goreville (decision, 3-2) and lost to Mascoutah (pinfall, 1:33), Chatham Glenwood (pinfall, 1:15), Herrin (decision, 3-12), and Johnston City (pinfall, 1:25).
Saul Ellis went 2-3 at 145 pounds. He defeated Mascoutah (decision, 14-12) and Red Bud (pinfall, 1:20) and lost to McCracken County, Kentucky (pinfall, 1:26), Olney Richland County (pinfall, 1:19), and Carlyle (pinfall, 3:09).
Lastly, Trenton Patterson finished 1-3 at 285 pounds. He defeated Carlyle (pinfall, 34 seconds) and lost to West Frankfort (pinfall, 1:38), Olney Richland County (pinfall, 3:40), and Harrisburg (pinfall, 41 seconds).
Olney Richland County 48, Effingham 24
Effingham fell to Olney Richland County in a triangular on Wednesday, January 4, at Charleston High School.
The Flaming Hearts lost 48-24.
Kaiden Stewart (11-3) won by forfeit at 120 pounds. Hunter Roley (8-6) lost to Tuff Troy (decision, 6-0) at 126 pounds. Baker Moon (11-4) lost to Carson Bissey (pinfall, 2:37) at 132 pounds. Trent Reardon (3-6) lost to Mason Riggs (pinfall, 2:14) at 138 pounds. Saul Ellis (2-7) lost to Cooper Fehrenbracher (decision 11-16) at 145 pounds. Wyatt Haycraft (11-3) defeated Brandon Wenger (pinfall, 1:29) at 152 pounds. Jeremiah Lorton (3-5) defeated Wesley Davis (pinfall, 1:18) at 220 pounds, and Trenton Patterson (7-7) defeated Evan Gilreath (pinfall, 1:05) at 285 pounds.
Charleston 60, Effingham 18
Effingham fell to Charleston in a triangular on Wednesday, January 4, at Charleston High School.
The Flaming Hearts lost 60-18.
Hailey Printz (2-3) lost to Alaynea Bryant (pinfall, 1:35) at 126 pounds. Baker Moon (11-3) beat Dylan Lowell (pinfall, 1:22) at 132 pounds. Trent Reardon (3-5) won by forfeit at 138 pounds. Gage Emmerich (5-3) beat McKenzie Williams (pinfall, 1:54) at 145 pounds. Saul Ellis (2-6) lost to Alec Sellers (pinfall, 5:24) at 152 pounds, and Jeremiah Lorton (2-5) lost to Marcell Boling (pinfall, 4:38) at 220 pounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 53, Cisne 51
South Central defeated Cisne on Friday, January 6, at Cisne High School.
The Cougars (13-4) won 53-51.
Aidan Dodson had 14 points. Ethan Watwood had 13. Rahkeim Anderson had 12. Seth Bergmann had eight, and Andrew Magnus, Anthony Buonaura, and Jacob Smith had two.
|South Central
|16
|8
|6
|23
|53
|Cisne
|5
|11
|17
|18
|51
SC — Anderson 12, Watwood 13, Dodson 14, Magnus 2, Buonaura 2, Bergmann 8, Smith 2. FG 20, FT 7-12, F 6. (3-pointers: Anderson 2, Watwood 2, Dodson 2)
Farmer City Blue Ridge 55, Cumberland 50
Cumberland fell to Farmer City Blue Ridge on Friday, January 6, at Blue Ridge High School.
The Pirates (8-9, 1-1 Lincoln Prairie Conference) lost 55-50.
Gavin Hendrix had 23 points. Blake McMechan and Trevin Magee had nine. Kelby Bierman had seven, and Zack Buescher had two.
|Cumberland
|12
|7
|10
|21
|50
|Farmer City Blue Ridge
|8
|14
|14
|19
|55
C — McMechan 9, McElravy 7, Buescher 2, Magee 9, Hendrix 23. FG 22, FT 3-11, F 20. (3-pointers: McMechan 1, McElravy 1, Magee 1. Fouled out: Magee, Hendrix)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 44, Ramsey 14
Dieterich defeated Ramsey on Thursday, January 5, at Ramsey High School.
The Movin' Maroons (9-9) won 44-14.
Brittney Niemerg had 12 points. Miley Britton had 10. Sammi Goebel had six. Kady Tegeler, Cortney Brummer, and Estella Meinhart had four, and Ella Kreek and Ruby Westendorf had two.
|Dieterich
|14
|11
|10
|9
|44
|Ramsey
|5
|1
|2
|6
|14
