BOYS TENNIS

Salem 7, Effingham 2

Effingham fell to Salem, 7-2, Saturday.

In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Daniyal Islam, 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles matches, Dillow and Blayne Pals defeated Islam and John Tran, 8-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

Winston Brown Invitational

Effingham finished 12th at the Winston Brown Invitational Saturday.

The Hearts finished with 9 1/2 points; Edwardsville won the meet with 120 points.

Below is how each Effingham athlete did their respective events.

100m - 15. Caden Walls, 11.49; 20. Dalton Fox, 11.67.

200m - 9. Caden Walls, 24.06; 30. Dalton Fox, 28.17.

400m - 5. Dalton Fox, 52.92.

800m - 16. Sam Spicer, 2:14.58.

1600m - 13. Garrett Wagoner, 5:00.43.

3200m - 5. Garrett Wagoner, 10:32.81.

110m hurdles - 15. Logan Heil, 16.96.

300m hurdles - 24. Logan Heil, 49.38.

4x100m relay - 7. Effingham, 46.49.

4x200m relay - 8. Effingham, 1:35.99.

Shot Put - 23. Charlie Ring, 11.33m.

Discus - 22. Braden Sweeney, 30.59.

Pole Vault - 7(t). Dalton Fox, 3.25m.

Long Jump - 24. Muhammad Freeman, 4.97m.

