BOYS TENNIS
Salem 7, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Salem, 7-2, Saturday.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Daniyal Islam, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Dillow and Blayne Pals defeated Islam and John Tran, 8-1.
TRACK AND FIELD
Winston Brown Invitational
Effingham finished 12th at the Winston Brown Invitational Saturday.
The Hearts finished with 9 1/2 points; Edwardsville won the meet with 120 points.
Below is how each Effingham athlete did their respective events.
100m - 15. Caden Walls, 11.49; 20. Dalton Fox, 11.67.
200m - 9. Caden Walls, 24.06; 30. Dalton Fox, 28.17.
400m - 5. Dalton Fox, 52.92.
800m - 16. Sam Spicer, 2:14.58.
1600m - 13. Garrett Wagoner, 5:00.43.
3200m - 5. Garrett Wagoner, 10:32.81.
110m hurdles - 15. Logan Heil, 16.96.
300m hurdles - 24. Logan Heil, 49.38.
4x100m relay - 7. Effingham, 46.49.
4x200m relay - 8. Effingham, 1:35.99.
Shot Put - 23. Charlie Ring, 11.33m.
Discus - 22. Braden Sweeney, 30.59.
Pole Vault - 7(t). Dalton Fox, 3.25m.
Long Jump - 24. Muhammad Freeman, 4.97m.
