WRESTLING
Centralia 57, Effingham 24
Effingham fell to Centralia in the Flaming Hearts' third match on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in a triangular at Pinckneyville High School.
Effingham (2-1) lost 57-24.
Kaiden Stewart (3-0) won by forfeit at 120 pounds. Dane Oyler (2-1) lost to Nate LeClone at 126 pounds (pinfall, 41 seconds). Hunter Roley (1-2) lost to Brayden Pate at 132 pounds (pinfall, 4:20). Baker Moon (3-0) won by forfeit at 138 pounds. Gage Emmerich (3-0) defeated Gabe Linckum at 145 pounds (pinfall, 4:56). Saul Ellis (2-1) lost to Russell Tate at 152 pounds (decision, 11-7). Wyatt Haycraft (3-0) defeated Jon Coriell at 160 pounds (pinfall, 2:30), and Trenton Patterson (2-1) fell to Brody Nichols at 285 pounds (pinfall, 1:21).
Effingham 42, Highland 42
Effingham defeated Highland — by match criteria — in the Flaming Hearts' second match on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in a triangular at Pinckneyville High School.
Effingham (2-0) won 42-42.
Kaiden Stewart (2-0) won by forfeit at 120 pounds. Dane Oyler (2-0) won by forfeit at 126 pounds. Hunter Roley (1-1) lost to Tyson Rakers at 132 pounds (pinfall, 1:31). Baker Moon (2-0) defeated Will Jones at 138 pounds (pinfall, 2:39). Gage Emmerich (2-0) defeated Logan Huppes at 145 pounds (pinfall, 2:49). Saul Ellis (2-0) defeated Cody Trowbridge at 152 pounds (pinfall, 49 seconds). Wyatt Haycraft (2-0) defeated Thomas Mitchell at 160 pounds (pinfall, 3:22), and Trenton Patterson (2-0) won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Effingham 42, Pinckneyville 24
The Effingham wrestling team defeated Pinckneyville on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in a triangular at Pinckneyville High School.
The Flaming Hearts (1-0) won 42-24.
Kaiden Stewart (1-0) defeated Josh Hough at 120 pounds (pinfall, 1:12). Dane Oyler (1-0) won by forfeit at 126 pounds. Hunter Roley (1-0) defeated Logan Kelly at 132 pounds (decision, 8-2). Baker Moon (1-0) won by forfeit at 138 pounds. Gage Emmerich (1-0) defeated Mason Morgan at 145 pounds (pinfall, 4:32). Saul Ellis (1-0) won by forfeit at 152 pounds. Wyatt Haycraft (1-0) defeated Brenden Ruffino at 160 pounds (pinfall, 14 seconds), and Trenton Patterson (1-0) defeated Wyatt Vaughn at 285 pounds (pinfall, 30 seconds).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glen Carbon Father McGivney 62, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 45
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Glen Carbon Father McGivney on Friday, Nov. 25, in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament.
The Bobcats (0-3) lost 62-45.
Kaidyn Calame had 12 points. Clayton Wojcik and AJ Radloff had eight. Trevor Thies and Layne Jones had six. Gage Lorton had four, and Kyle Lamb had one.
Patoka-Odin 63, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 55
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Patoka-Odin on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament.
The Bobcats (0-2) lost 63-55.
Clayton Wojcik had 13 points. Kenny Robbins had nine. Kaidyn Calame and Gage Lorton had eight. Carter Bain and Layne Jones had five. AJ Radloff had four. Kenny Robbins had two, and Drake Davis had one.
