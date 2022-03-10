TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern Illinois University High School Indoor Track and Field Meet
Several area teams competed at the Eastern Illinois University High School Indoor Track and Field Meet on Friday and Saturday at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
Female events were on Friday, while male events concluded the two-day event on Saturday.
Below is how local boys' competitors and teams fared.
TRACK EVENTS
60M HURDLES
In the 60-meter hurdles, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Jadon Robertson won the event at 8.37 seconds. He earned 10 points.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Evan Baltzell, Newton, 9.85 seconds (14th)
- Tristan Rhodes, Altamont, 9.89 seconds (15th)
- Derek Hewing, Teutopolis, 10.68 seconds (23rd)
4x800M RELAY
In the 4x800-meter relay, Newton finished third at 8:51.31. The quartet of Nick Zwilling, Owen Mahaffey, Nicholas Shamhart, and Luke Weber earned six points.
St. Joseph-Ogden's quartet of Spencer Wilson, Luke Stegall, Charlie Mabry, and Elijah Mock won the event at 8:47.18.
As for other local teams, their finishes are below:
- Altamont, 10:11.44 (20th)
- St. Anthony, 10:29.23 (25th)
800M RUN
In the 800-meter run, Newton's Owen Mahaffey finished fourth at 2:08.66. He earned five points.
Bismarck-Henning's Eli Mojonnier won the event at 2:02.40. He earned 10 points.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Elliot Frisbie, St. Anthony, 2:18.16 (19th)
- Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 2:22.02 (27th)
- Hayden Summers, Altamont, 2:28.15 (42nd)
- Aaron Hill, Effingham, 2:28.68 (46th)
- Dalton Roedl, Altamont, 2:34.28 (54th)
- Joseph Lee, Teutopolis, 2:46.85 (64th)
400M DASH
In the 400-meter run, St. Anthony's Max Sager finished eighth at 54.85 seconds. He earned one point.
Belleville West's Ramontay Abram won the event in 52.99 seconds. He earned 10 points.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Luis Zavala, Newton, 55.39 seconds (10th)
- Ben Roedl, Altamont, 1:03.82 (29th)
- Toby Isley, Teutopolis, 1:06.68 (35th)
3200M RUN
In the 3200-meter run, St. Anthony's Griffin Elder finished ninth at 10:53.36. He did not earn any points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James won the event at 9:26.12. He earned 10 points.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Clay Bergbower, Newton, 10:58.34 (11th)
- Garrett Wagoner, Effingham, 11:11.41 (14th)
200M DASH
In the 200-meter dash, St. Anthony's Max Sager finished 11th at 24.85 seconds. He did not earn any points.
Manual's Jerome Cranford won the event at 23.07 seconds. He earned 10 points.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Logan Duncan, Altamont, 25.84 seconds (25th)
- Trygve Bloom, Effingham, 26.89 seconds (34th)
- Jackson Vonderheide, Teutopolis, 27.04 seconds (35th)
1600M RUN
In the 1600-meter run, Newton's Luke Weber finished 12th at 4:58.14. He did not earn any points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James won the event at 4:28.08. He earned 10 points.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Griffin Elder, St. Anthony, 5:02.59 (22nd)
- Nick Zwilling, Newton, 5:05.70 (27th)
- Aidon Braunecker, St. Anthony, 5:16.96 (42nd)
- Nolan Runde, Teutopolis, 5:51.58 (63rd)
- Payton Bushue, Effingham, 6:05.43 (66th)
4x400M RELAY
In the 4x400-meter relay, St. Anthony finished 17th at 3:59.72. The quartet of Adrian Bustamante, Conlan Walsh, Elliot Frisbie, and Max Sager did not earn any points.
Normal West's quartet of Jayden Mangruem, Jason McConkey, Aidan Paxton, and Wyanye Hosea won the event at 3:39.15. They earned 10 points.
As for other local teams, their finishes are below:
- Altamont, 4:14.88 (26th)
4x200M RELAY
In the 4x200-meter relay, Newton finished 19th at 1:44.36. The quartet of Dalton Baltzell, Evan Baltzell, Evan Zumbahlen, and Luis Zavala did not earn any points.
Belleville West's quartet of Milton Dowell, Ta'Mier Young, William Nicholson, and Ramontay Abram won the event at 1:35.44.
As for other local teams, their finishes are below:
- Altamont, 1:44.97 (22nd)
- St. Anthony, 1:55.01 (36th)
- Teutopolis, 1:56.50 (37th)
60M DASH
In the 60-meter dash, Effingham's Caden Walls finished 26th at 7.56 seconds. He did not earn any points.
Mt. Zion's Christian Keyhea won the event in 6.99 seconds. He earned 10 points.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Max Sager, St. Anthony, 7.65 seconds (32nd)
- Dalton Baltzell, Newton, 7.77 seconds (44th)
- Evan Zumbahlen, Newton, 7.77 seconds (47th)
- Devon Sloan, Altamont, 8.09 seconds (71st)
- Jackson Vonderheide, Teutopolis, 8.14 seconds (74th)
- Ivan Dong, St. Anthony, 8.28 seconds (78th)
- Anthony Roley, Teutopolis, 8.81 seconds (84th)
FIELD EVENTS
SHOT PUT
In the shot put, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Daniel Lucas won the event after a throw of 17.52 meters. The defending Class 1A state champion and Iowa signee earned 10 points.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Jacob Wickham, Newton, 15.03 meters (3rd)
- Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis, 12.63 meters (15th)
- Caleb McNarry, Newton, 12.21 meters (18th)
- Riley Probst, Teutopolis, 11.95 meters (25th)
- Sam Frost, Altamont, 11.51 meters (31st)
- Charlie Ring, Effingham, 11.42 meters (33rd)
- Zack Hurren, St. Anthony, 10.29 meters (55th)
- Blake Bushue, Effingham, 10 meters (59th)
- Derrick Bauer, Altamont, 9.12 meters (69th)
LONG JUMP
In the long jump, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Jadon Robertson finished second after a mark of 6.36 meters. He earned eight points.
St. Thomas More's Cabott Craft won the event after a mark of 6.52 meters.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Tristan Rhodes, Altamont, 4.92 meters (25th)
- John Westendorf, Effingham, 4.68 meters (30th)
HIGH JUMP
In the high jump, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Jadon Robertson finished second after a mark of 1.92 meters. He earned eight points.
Normal West's Jonovan Findley won the event after a mark of 1.92 meters but cleared his mark sooner than Robertson.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 1.68 meters (16th)
TRIPLE JUMP
In the triple jump, St. Anthony's Kevin Gonzalez finished seventh after a mark of 11.46 meters. He earned two points.
Prairie Central's Isaiah Adams won the event after a mark of 12.80 meters.
As for other local competitors, their finishes are below:
- Garrett Schultz, Altamont, 10.19 meters (16th)
