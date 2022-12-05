GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 49, North Clay 36
Effingham defeated North Clay on Saturday at Effingham High School.
The Flaming Hearts (6-1) beat the Lady Cardinals (4-2) 49-36.
Ella Niebrugge finished with 17 points. Bria Beals had 11. Averie Wolfe had 10. Madison Mapes had nine, and Marissa Allie had two.
As for North Clay, Miah Ballard had 14 points. Alexis VanDyke had eight. Allison Czyzewski had seven. Matia Price had three, and Lucy Clark and Leah Wetherholt had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Effingham
|12
|13
|17
|7
|49
|North Clay
|7
|16
|3
|10
|36
E — Mapes 9, Wolfe 10, Niebrugge 17, Beals 11, Allie 2. FG 18, FT 5-10, F 12. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 4, Wolfe 2, Mapes 1, Beals 1)
NC — Price 3, VanDyke 8, Ballard 14, Clark 2, Czyzewski 7, Wetherholt 2. FG 15, FT 4-11, F 9. (3-pointers: VanDyke 2)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Graves County (Kentucky) 97, North Clay 78
North Clay fell to Graves County (Kentucky) on Saturday in the McCracken County Shootout.
The Cardinals (3-3) lost 97-78.
Logan Fleener had 27 points. Levi Smith had 23. Alex Boose had 12. Cody Zimdarsr had 11, and Ethan Kuenstler had five.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|24
|17
|20
|17
|78
|Graves County (Ken.)
|29
|17
|26
|25
|97
NC — Zimdars 11, Kuenstler 5, Smith 23, Fleener 27, Boose 12. FG 27. FT 15-17. (3-pointers: Zimdars 2, Smith 2, Fleener 2, Boose 2, Kuenstler 1)
GC — Pigg 26, VeuCasovic 10, Holland 11, Waller 22, Hayden 13, Carrico 12, Tubbs 2, Goatley 1. FG 35, FT 16-19. (3-pointers: Pigg 3, Holland 3, Hayden 3, VeuCasovic 1, Carrico 1)
Newton 61, Paris 39
Newton defeated Paris on Friday in a Little Illini Conference matchup.
The Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Little Illini Conference) won 61-39.
Caden Nichols finished with 22 points. Dylan Gier had 16. Parker Wolf had 12. Kyle Bergbower had seven, and Gus Bierman and Jacob Weber had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Newton
|21
|15
|17
|8
|61
|Paris
|4
|17
|13
|5
|39
