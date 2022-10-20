CROSS COUNTRY
Patriot Invitational
Newton finished second in boys and eighth in girls at the Patriot Invitational at Detweiller Park over the weekend.
The boys finished with 143 points. Riverdale Port Byron won the event with 77 points.
Clay Bergbower finished 12th at 16:12.7 for the Eagles. Nick Shamhart finished 17th at 16:18.9. Luke Weber was 30th at 16:32.4. Owen Mahaffey was 40th at 16:44.5. Luis Zavala was 54th at 17:00.6. Ben Street was 60th at 17:07.2, and Brock Probst was 63rd at 17:07.8.
As for the girls' race, the Lady Eagles finished with 282 points. Tolono Unity won the race with 55 points. Elmwood was second with 157 points. Pleasant Plains was third with 192 points. Williamsville was fourth with 223 points. Glen Carbon Father McGivney was fifth with 224 points. Quincy Notre dame was sixth with 268 points, and Beecher was seventh with 271 points.
Layna Marshall finished 25th at 19:28.4 for Newton. Alexis Hetzer was 63rd at 20:45.5. Shay Bennett was 67th at 20:58.7. Natalie Kistner was 83rd at 21:19.5. Ella Radke was 101st at 21:42.7. Lily Yager was 149th at 23:18.2, and Taylor Slough was 162nd at 24:09.9.
