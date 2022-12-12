BOYS BASKETBALL
Mt. Vernon 71, Effingham 59
Effingham fell to Mt. Vernon on Saturday in a non-conference matchup at Effingham High School.
The Flaming Hearts (4-5) lost 71-59.
Andrew Splechter had 17 points. Garrett Wolfe had 15. Logan Heil had nine. Andrew Donaldson had eight. Spencer Fox had six. Gunner Brown and Wade Bushur had two, and Cannon Bockhorn and Ethan Jones had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Effingham
|11
|10
|16
|22
|59
|Mt. Vernon
|17
|13
|12
|29
|71
E — Donaldson 8, Wolfe 15, Bushur 2, Bockhorn 1, Jones 1, Splechter 17, Fox 6, Heil 9. FG 20, FT 16-25, F 17. (3-pointers: Wolfe 2, Donaldson 1. Fouled out: Splechter)
MTV — Nesbit Jr. 23, McClure 18, Morrison 2, Adams 5, King III 17, Millsap 2, Richardson 3, Price 1. FG 24, FT 16-20, F 16. (3-pointers: McClure 4, Nesbit Jr. 1)
Flora 53, Newton 51
Newton fell to Flora on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.
The Eagles (6-2) fell 53-51.
Caden Nichols had 20 points. Parker Wolf and Dylan Gier had 12. Jacob Weber had three, and Kyle Bergbower and Gus Bierman had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Newton
|11
|13
|13
|14
|51
|Flora
|17
|9
|15
|12
|53
N — Bergbower 2, Nichols 20, Bierman 2, Wolf 12, Weber 3, Gier 12. FG 18, FT 13-16. (3-pointers: Nichols 2)
F — Tolliver 26, Stanford 9, Young 11, Johnson 6, Darre 2. FG 23, FT 7-17. (3-pointers: Johnson 1)
Cumberland 48, Neoga 40
Cumberland defeated Neoga on Saturday night at Cumberland High School.
The Pirates (2-4) defeated the Indians (4-4) 48-40.
Gavin Hendrix had 23 points. Jaxon Boldt had 12. Trevin Magee had seven, and Blake McMechan and Bryant Weber had three.
As for Neoga, Quintin Richards had 16 points. Brady Reynolds had 11. Trey Sheehan had six. Ryan Koester and James Bullock had three, and Kaden Will had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cumberland
|10
|15
|6
|19
|48
|Neoga
|8
|12
|14
|6
|40
C — McMechan 3, Weber 3, Magee 7, Hendrix 23, Boldt 12. FG 17, FT 12-13, F 17. (3-pointers: Weber 1, Magee 1)
N — Bullock 3, Reynolds 11, Sheehan 6, Richards 16, Will 1, Koester 3. FG 12, FT 11-16, F 13. (3-pointers: Richards 2, Reynolds 2, Bullock 1)
North Clay 63, Junction Gallatin County 36
North Clay defeated Junction Gallatin County on Saturday in the Conrad Allen Tournament.
The Cardinals (5-4) won 63-36.
Logan Fleener had 25 points. Alex Boose had 17. Cody Zimdars and Ethan Kuenstler had six. Levi Smith had four. Jesse Weidner had three, and Andrew Casolari had two.
As for the Hawks, Rylie Rushing had 13 points. Noah Richardson had eight. Grant Jackson had six. Dylan Rushing had three, and Wyatt Fromm, Mattix Sandifer, and Isaac Walters had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|20
|22
|15
|6
|63
|Junction Gallatin County
|6
|12
|10
|8
|36
NC — Zimdars 6, Kuenstler 6, Casolari 2, Smith 4, Fleener 25, Boose 17, Weidner 3. FG 26, FT 7-12. (3-pointers: Zimdars 2, Kuenstler 1, Weidner 1)
JGC — R. Rushing 13, Fromm 2, Richardson 8, D. Rushing 3, Sandifer 2, Walters 2, Jackson 6. FG 16, FT 1-2. (3-pointers: Jackson 2, D. Rushing 1)
Effingham 50, Mahomet-Seymour 44
Effingham defeated Mahomet-Seymour on Friday night in an Apollo Conference matchup at Effingham High School.
The Flaming Hearts (4-4, 3-0 Apollo Conference) won 50-44.
Logan Heil had 16 points. Andrew Splechter had 13. Garrett Wolfe had 10. Andrew Donaldson had seven, and Spencer Fox had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Effingham
|6
|7
|16
|21
|50
|Mahomet-Seymour
|10
|14
|8
|9
|44
E — Donaldson 7, Wolfe 10, Splechter 13, Fox 4, Heil 16. FG 16, FT 17-22, F 8. (3-pointers: Donaldson 1)
MS — Eisenmann 8, Starrick 5, Pagel 5, Wagner 2, Selk 8, Bohm 10, Waldinger 3. FG 16, FT 3-4, F 12. (3-pointers: Eisenmann 2, Starrick 1, PAgel 1, Bohm 1, Waldinger 1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont 63, Moweaqua Central A&M 40
Altamont defeated Moweaqua Central A&M on Saturday in a non-conference matchup at Lake Land College.
The Lady Indians (8-1) won 63-40.
Grace Nelson had 33 points. Peyton Osteen had 10. Claire Boehm had eight. Remi Miller had four. Libby Reardon had three. Kaylee Lurkins and Kylie Osteen had two, and Skylie Klein had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|21
|12
|18
|12
|63
|Moweaqua Central A&M
|13
|7
|10
|10
|40
A — Boehm 8, Miller 4, P. Osteen 10, Lurkins 2, K. Osteen 2, Nelson 33, Klein 1, Reardon 3. FG 24, FT 14-21, F 9. (3-pointers: P. Osteen 1)
CAM — Paradee 3, Corzine 8, Burgener 25, Woods 4. FG 13, FT 8-10, F 15. (3-pointers: Burgener 3, Corzine 2, Paradee 1)
Newton 46, Flora 33
Newton defeated Flora on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.
The Lady Eagles (4-6) won 46-33.
Lilly Kessler had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Hetzer had eight points, 10 rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Camryn Martin had seven points and five rebounds. Addy O'Dell had seven points and three steals. Macy Barthelemy had five points and two steals. Emma Nadler had five points. Izzy Meinhart had two points, and Elley Bennett did not score but had four assists.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Newton
|16
|7
|16
|7
|46
|Flora
|7
|12
|6
|8
|33
N — Kessler 12, Hetzer 8, C. Martin 7, O'Dell 7, Barthelemy 5, Nadler 5, Meinhart 2. FG 18, FT 8-16.
F — Cammon 10, Carder 8, Fruend 6, Jennings 5, Myers 2, Jones 2. FG 12, FT 7-13.
Neoga 54, Cumberland 35
Neoga defeated Cumberland on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.
The Indians (11-0) defeated the Lady Pirates (6-5) 54-35.
Brynn Richards had 10 points. Allison Worman had one. Allison Sampson had three. Gracie Eaton had five. Sydney Hakman had five. Sydney Richards had 17. Atalie Osborn had two, and Haylee Campbell had 11.
As for Cumberland, Katelyn Shoemaker had 18. Paige Dittamore had nine. Abbie Becker had three. Isabel Martinez had one, and Jade Carr had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Neoga
|16
|9
|14
|15
|54
|Cumberland
|11
|2
|11
|11
|35
