BASEBALL
Troy (Triad) 4, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Troy (Triad), 4-0, at Troy.
Spencer Fox had one hit (one triple) and Jack Harper, Kaden Koeberlein and Colton Webb had one hit.
Josh McDevitt pitched for the Flaming Hearts (1-3) and allowed seven hits and four runs with eight strikeouts.
Effingham 9, Mt. Vernon 7
Effingham defeated Mt. Vernon, 9-7, at Troy (Triad).
Quest Hull had three hits (one double and one home run). Evan Waymoth had two hits (one double). Max Seachrist had one hit (one triple) and Spencer Fox, Camden Raddatz and Colton Webb had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (1-2).
Hull, Andrew Donaldson and Kaiden Nichols pitched for Effingham. Hull threw four innings and allowed six hits, seven runs — four earned — and two walks with three strikeouts; Donaldson threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit with one strikeout and Nichols threw 2/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
Jacksonville (Routt) 5, Louisville (North Clay) 0
North Clay fell to Jacksonville (Routt), 5-0, at Jacksonville.
Ayden Jones had one hit for the Cardinals (3-2).
Alex Boose, Daniel Warren, Ian Jones and Ayden Jones pitched for North Clay. Boose threw three innings and allowed three hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout; Warren threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, one run and two walks; Ian Jones threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, three unearned runs and one walk with one strikeout and Ayden Jones threw one inning and had one strikeout.
Louisville (North Clay) 7, Greenfield-Palmyra (Northwestern) 4
North Clay defeated Greenfield-Palmyra (Northwestern), 7-4, at Jacksonville.
Daniel Warren had one hit (one double). Cody Zimdars had one hit (one double) and Logan Fleener, Alex Boose, Ian Jones and Trenton Ingram had one hit for the Cardinals (3-1).
Carder Walden, Ben Czyzewski and Jack Compton pitched for North Clay. Walden threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, three runs and two walks with one strikeout; Czyzewski threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and one run with one strikeout and Compton threw two innings and had three strikeouts.
