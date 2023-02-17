BOYS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 61, Mattoon 45
Teutopolis defeated Mattoon, 61-45, at Mattoon High School.
James Niebrugge and Caleb Siemer led the Wooden Shoes (22-7) with 19 points. Brendan Niebrugge had 13. Garrett Gaddis had five. Joey Niebrugge had four, and Mitch Koester had one.
As for the Greenwave, Christian Larson had 15 points. Jack Helms had 14. Andrew Wetzel had eight. Colton Smith had four, and Jace Gardner had two.
Dieterich 52, Woodlawn 29
Dieterich defeated Woodlawn, 52-29, at Woodlawn High School.
Caleb Gephart led the Movin' Maroons (16-11) with 18 points. Lucas Westendorf had 14. Cole Will had eight. Jaxon Funneman and Kaden Iffert had four, and John Holste and Kolton Kidd had two.
As for the Cardinals, Wyatt Rollie had 14 points. Lowell Moore had six. Carson Burkett had three. Baylor Rollie and Isaiah Lamke had two, and Joey Metcalf had one.
Casey-Westfield 36, Newton 34
Newton fell to Casey-Westfield, 36-34, at Newton High School.
Dylan Gier had 10 points for the Eagles (19-11, 3-4 Little Illini Conference). Caden Nichols and Gus Bierman had seven. Kye Bergbower had six, and Jacob Weber had four.
As for the Warriors, Jackson Parcel had 12 points. Hayden Parcel had eight. Connor Sullivan and Jacob Clement had six, and Nolan Clement had four.
Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 76, St. Elmo [Coop] 54
St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 76-54, at Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School.
Jarrett Pasley led the Eagles (18-11) with 22 points, five rebounds, one steal, and two blocked shots.
Caleb Campbell had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one blocked shot. Wyatt Stine had seven points, three rebounds, and three steals. Adam Atwood had six points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Brody Mason had four points, two rebounds, and two assists, and Collin Maxey had one point and one rebound.
Toledo (Cumberland) 60, Argenta-Oreana 59
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana, 60-59, at Argenta-Oreana High School.
Gavin Hendrix had 29 points for the Pirates (16-12, 6-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference). Trevin Magee had 12. Jaxon Boldt had nine. Maddox McElravy had six. Bryant Weber had two, and Blake McMechan had one.
As for the Bombers, Jalynn Flowers had 21 points. Chase Logue had 15. Jamario Barbee had 10, and Ethan Mahan had eight.
Tuscola 58, Neoga 34
Neoga fell to Tuscola, 58-34, at Tuscola High School.
Quintin Richards led the Indians (11-20) with 11 points. Brady Reynolds had 10. Trey Sheehan had eight. Landon Titus had three, and Kaden Will had two.
As for the Warriors, Parker James had 18 points. Chris Boyd had 11. Kamden Sweetnam and Josiah Hortin had nine. Jordan Quinn had seven, and Colton Musgrave and Sawyer Woodard had two.
Farina (South Central) 68, Hutsonville [Coop] 11
South Central defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 68-11, at South Central High School.
Aidan Dodson led the Cougars (21-9) with 20 points. Rahkeim Anderson had 13. Ethan Watwood had eight. Brody Markley and Shane Clark were two of three with six. Callaway Smith had five, and Seth Bergmann and Jacob Smith had two.
As for the Tigers, RJ Hays had four points. Will Callaway had three. Rowan Bailey had two, and Caden Goodwin and Isaac Weaver had one.
Beecher City [Coop] 58, Sandoval 46
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Sandoval, 58-46, at Beecher City High School.
Clayton Wojcik had 19 points for the Bobcats (8-20). AJ Radloff had 10. Gage Lorton had seven. Carter Bain had six. Carson Evans and Drake Davis had four. Carson Underwood and Kaidyn Calame had three, and Trevor Thies had two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 66, Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 48
Neoga defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 66-48, in a regional semifinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at Neoga High School.
Sydney Richards led the Indians (29-3) with 22 points. Allison Sampson had 17. Atalie Osborn had eight. Sydney Hakman had six. Brynn Richards, Allison Worman, and Haylee Campbell had four, and Gracie Eaton had one.
As for the Hatchets (11-19), Ellie Wittenberg had 18 points. Ella Kinkelaar had 12. Samantha Hayes had nine. Morgan Mathis and Katelyn VonBehrehns had three. Serenity Weeden had two, and McKenzi Vonderheide had one.
Cowden-Herrick [Coop] 53, Toledo (Cumberland) 44
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Cumberland, 53-44, in a regional semifinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at Neoga High School.
Mady Wojcik led the Bobcats (21-10) with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three steals.
Ruby Stuckemeyer had 10 points. Karlee Smith had eight points. Macee Rodman had eight points. Gracie Heckert had six points, seven rebounds, three steals, and nine assists. Carmen Olesen had five points, and Marissa Summers had two points.
As for the Lady Pirates (15-14), Paige Dittamore had 17 points. Katelyn Shoemaker had 12. Abbie Becker and Jade Carr had six, and Isabel Martinez had three.
Louisville (North Clay) 45, Brownstown [Coop] 31
North Clay defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 45-31, in a regional semifinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at North Clay High School.
Miah Ballard had 21 points for the Lady Cardinals (19-10). Allison Czyzewski had 10. Matia Price had nine. Alexis VanDyke had three, and Ava Fleener had two.
As for the Bombers (21-11), Lexi Seabaugh had 10 points. Laney Baldrige had seven. Alice Turco had five. Avery Myers had three, and Natelly Beall, Sydney Stine, and Jayna Ireland had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.