BOYS GOLF
St. Teresa Invitational
St. Anthony finished first at the St. Teresa Invitational Tuesday.
The Bulldogs fired a 317, winning a scorecard playoff over IC Catholic.
Lane Ludwig was the low individual for St. Anthony, carding a 77. Johnathan Willenborg shot a 78. Coen Pennington shot an 80, and Dakota Flaig and Joey Trupiano each shot an 82.
The score that didn't count toward the team total was Charlie Wegman's 88.
As for the rest of the team leaderboard, Bloomington Central Catholic was third with a 324; Byron edged Moroa-Forsyth by a scorecard playoff with a 326; Monticello shot a 328; Anna-Jonesboro shot a 353; Clinton shot a 368, and St. Teresa shot a 399.
North Clay at Casey-Westfield
North Clay played Casey-Westfield at Casey Country Club Tuesday.
Riley Poe led the Cardinals with a final round of 46. Kennedy Jones shot a 65, and Jacob Arnold shot a 66.
UP NEXT
North Clay plays at Oak Glen Golf Course in Robinson Thursday.
BOYS GOLF - JUNIOR VARSITY
Raider/Redbird Invitational
St. Anthony finished 11th at the Raider/Redbird Invitational Tuesday.
The Bulldogs fired a 335, edging Bloomington in a scorecard playoff.
Wheaton Academy won the event with a 295.
Preston Phillips was the low individual for St. Anthony, firing an 83, while Ryan Schmidt, Jack Swingler, and Aidan Tegeler each came in with an 84.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Ethan Karolewicz's 89 and Alec Hakman's 98.
As for the rest of the team leaderboard, Mattoon finished second with a 310. Macomb finished third with a 318. Breese Central finished fourth with a 320. Peoria Notre Dame finished fifth with a 321. Normal University finished sixth with a 325. Mt. Zion finished seventh with a 327. Bartonville Limestone defeated Rockton Hononegah by a scorecard playoff with a 331. Central A&M finished 10th with a 334. East Peoria finished 13th with a 348. Peoria Richwoods finished 14th with a 355. Lincoln finished 15th with a 396, and Champaign Centennial finished 16th with a 426.
