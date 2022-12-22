St. Anthony 44, Olney Richland County 34
St. Anthony defeated Olney Richland County on Tuesday night at Richland County.
The Bulldogs (8-4) won 44-34.
Brock Fearday had 17 points. Collin Westendorf had 10. Michael Martelli had eight. Griffin Sehy had five, and Sam Link and Jonathan Willenborg had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F St. Anthony 9 14 4 17 44 Olney Richland Co. 3 15 7 9 34
STA — Link 2, Westendorf 10, Willenborg 2, Fearday 17, Sehy 5, Martelli 8. FG 16, FT 11-16, F 10. (3-pointers: Fearday 1)
Altamont 48, Casey-Westfield 47
Altamont defeated Casey-Westfield on Tuesday night at Altamont.
The Indians (6-3) won 48-47.
Mason Robinson had 15 points. Avery Jahraus had 10. Kienon Eirhart had nine. Dillan Elam had six. Jared Hammer had five. Logan Cornett had two, and Kaidyn Miller had one.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Altamont 4 16 16 12 48 Casey-Westfield 8 14 8 17 47
A — Hammer 5, Elam 6, Jahraus 10, Robinson 15, Cornett 2, Eirhart 9, Miller 1. FG 18, FT 10-15, F 10. (3-pointers: Jahraus 2)
Lawrenceville 64, Dieterich 45
Dieterich fell to Lawrenceville on Tuesday night at Dieterich High School.
The Movin’ Maroons (5-4) lost 64-45.
Caleb Gephart had 14 points. Lucas Westendorf had 11. Cole Will had eight. Dane Curry had six. Andrew Hall had five, and Garrett Niebrugge had one.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Dieterich 13 11 12 9 45 Lawrenceville 14 14 10 26 64
D — Niebrugge 1, Will 8, Westendorf 11, Hall 5, Gephart 14, Curry 6. FG 18, FT 3-6, F 15. (3-pointers: Curry 2, Will 2, Westendorf 1, Hall 1)
Newton 63, Charleston 58
Newton defeated Charleston on Tuesday night at Charleston High School.
The Eagles (10-2) won 63-58 in overtime.
Caden Nichols had 25 points. Parker Wolf had 20. Jacob Weber had six, and Kye Bergbower, Marc Jansen, and Gus Bierman had four.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT F
Newton 13 15 17 8 10 63 Charleston 13 11 14 15 5 58
N — Bergbower 4, Jansen 4, Nichols 25, Bierman 4, Wolf 20, Weber 6. FG 23, FT 9-14. (3-pointers: Nichols 5, Wolf 3)
WSS 62, Bethany Okaw Valley 57
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Bethany Okaw Valley on Tuesday night at Okaw Valley.
The Hatchets (10-2) won 62-57 in double overtime.
Austin Wittenberg had 23 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 19. Jackson Gurgel had nine. Dylan Curry had eight. Rhett Rincker had two, and Talon Bridges had one.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT F WSS 19 10 11 9 13 62 Bethany
Okaw Valley 17 8 10 14 8 57
WSS — A. Wittenberg 23, J. Wittenberg 19, Gurgel 9, Curry 8, Rincker 2, Bridges 1. FG 21, FT 24-30. (3-pointers: Gurgel 3, A. Wittenberg 1)
Cumberland 46, Martinsville 45
Cumberland defeated Martinsville on Tuesday night at Martinsville.
The Pirates (4-6) won 46-45.
Gavin Hendrix had 27 points. Blake McMechan had nine. Bryant Weber had three. Maddox McElravy, Kelby Bierman, and Trevin Magee had two, and Jaxon Boldt had one.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Cumberland 7 9 15 15 46 Martinsville 13 12 12 8 45
C — McMechan 9, Weber 3, McElravy 2, Bierman 2, Magee 2, Hendrix 27, Boldt 1. FG 20, FT 4-12, F 17. (3-pointers: McMechan 1, Weber 1)
South Central 80, Sandoval 60
South Central defeated Sandoval on Tuesday night at Sandoval High School.
The Cougars (6-4) won 80-60.
Aidan Dodson had 33 points. Ethan Watwood had 25. Anthony Buonaura had eight. Brody Markely had four. Callaway Smith and Seth Bergmann had three, and Rahkeim Anderson and Jacob Smith had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F South Central 21 28 20 11 80 Sandoval 16 13 20 11 60
SC — Anderson 2, Watwood 25, Dodson 33, Markley 4, Buonaura 8, C. Smith 3, Bergmann 3, J. Smith 2. FG 30, FT 11-17, F 12. (3-pointers: Watwood 5, Dodson 3, C. Smith 1)
Shelbyville 57, Neoga 20
Neoga fell to Shelbyville on Tuesday night at Shelbyville High School.
The Indians (5-6) lost 57-20.
Brady Reynolds and Trey Sheehan had six points. Quintin Richards had four, and Kaden Will and Ryan Koester had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Neoga 12 2 6 0 20 Shelbyville 10 12 20 15 57
N — Reynolds 6, Sheehan 6, Richards 4, Will 2, Koester 2. FG 8, FT 2-2, F 11. (3-pointers: Reynolds 2)
Affton (Mo.) 80, St. Elmo-Brownstown 75St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Affton, out of Missouri, on Tuesday night at St. Elmo High School.
The Eagles (7-5) lost 80-75.
Jarrett Pasley had 31 points on 9-of-19 shooting with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Caleb Campbell had 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, four assists, and one block. Cade Schaub had 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting with eight rebounds and one assist. Wyatt Stine had six points on 2-of-4 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block. Josiah Maxey had five points on 2-of-3 shooting with two rebounds. Adam Atwood had four points on 2-of-7 shooting with four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block, and Brody Mason had one rebound and one assist.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Affton (Mo.) 26 16 15 23 80 St. Elmo-
Brownstown 21 17 13 24 75
SEB — Pasley 31, Campbell 16, Schaub 13, Stine 6, J. Maxey 5, Atwood 4. FG 24, FT 20-24, F 16. (3-pointers: Pasley 5, Campbell 1, J. Maxey 1)
Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland 58, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 43
CHBC fell to Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland on Tuesday night at Cowden-Herrick High School.
The Bobcats (9-5) lost 58-43.
Ruby Stuckemeyer had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Macee Rodman had eight points and eight rebounds. Mady Wojcik had seven points and eight rebounds. Marissa Summers had six points and five assists. Carmen Olesen had five points, and Aja Gour had three points.
Gracie Heckert did not play due to an injury.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Cowden-Herrick-
Beecher City 2 6 16 19 43 Hume Shiloh-
Kansas-Oakland 26 15 4 13 58
CHBC — Summers 6, Rodman 8, Gour 3, Olesen 5, Wojcik 7, Stuckemeyer 14. FG 15, FT 8-13. (3-pointers: Summers 2, Gour 1, Olesen 1, Wojcik 1)
Vandalia 55, Brownstown-St. Elmo 48
Brownstown-St. Elmo fell to Vandalia on Tuesday night at Brownstown High School.
The Bombers (10-3) lost 55-48.
Lexi Seabaugh had 16 points. Laney Baldrige had seven. Avery Myers and Natelly Beall had six. Jayna Ireland had five. Anna Stine had four, and Alice Turco and Sydney Stine had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Brownstown-
St. Elmo 11 13 9 15 48 Vandalia 11 5 21 18 55
BSE — Myers 6, Baldrige 7, A. Stine 4, Beall 6, Turco 2, Seabaugh 16, S. Stine 2, Ireland 5. FG 16, FT 15-21, F 22. (3-pointers: Seabaugh 1. Fouled out: Baldrige, Turco, Seabaugh)
