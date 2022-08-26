BASEBALL
North Clay 10, Ramsey 0
North Clay defeated Ramsey, 10-0, Tuesday.
The Cardinals scored one run in the first, one in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth.
Alex Boose hit three singles for North Clay (2-0). Logan Fleener hit one single and one triple. Carder Walden hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Cody Zimdars hit one single. Ayden Jones hit one double and had two RBIs. Ian Jones hit one double and had two RBIs. Jesse Weidner hit one single and had two RBIs. Daniel Warren hit one single, and Trenton Ingram hit one single.
Ian Jones, Jack Compton, and Keegan Sullens pitched for the Cardinals. Jones threw two innings and had five strikeouts; Compton pitched two innings and had three strikeouts, and Sullens pitched one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
VOLLEYBALL
Dieterich 2, Cisne 1
Dieterich defeated Cisne in three sets Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons lost the first set 24-26, won the second 25-20, and won the third 25-23.
Breanna Shull had two aces, five digs, and one kill for Dieterich (1-1). Olivia Brummer had five aces, seven digs, three kills, and one assist. Hailey McWhorter had one ace, two digs, one kill, and two assists. Ruby Westendorf had six digs, eight kills, and three blocks. Ella Kreke had three aces, six digs, four kills, and 11 assists, and Marli Michl had five aces, seven digs, five kills, and one block.
