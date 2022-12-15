BOYS BASKETBALL
Newton 63, St. Anthony 54
Newton defeated St. Anthony in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night at Newton.
The Eagles (7-2) defeated the Bulldogs (5-4) 63-54.
Caden Nichols had 24 points. Parker Wolf and Dylan Gier had 16. Kyle Bergbower had three, and Marc Jansen and Jacob Weber had two.
As for St. Anthony, Collin Westendorf had 17 points. Ryan Schmidt and Griffin Sehy had eight. Jonathan Willenborg, Brock Fearday, and Max Koenig had six, and Michael Martelli had three.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Newton
|14
|12
|18
|19
|63
|St. Anthony
|15
|14
|14
|11
|54
N — Bergbower 3, Jansen 2, Nichols 24, Wolf 16, Weber 2, Gier 16. FG 23, FT 14-15. (3-pointers: Nichols 2, Bergbower 1)
STA — Westendorf 17, Willenborg 6, Fearday 6, Sehy 8, Koenig 6, Schmidt 8, Martelli 3. FG 22, FT 7-9. (3-pointers: Willenborg 2, Westendorf 1)
Altamont 53, Carlyle 35
Altamont defeated Carlyle on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup at Altamont.
The Indians (4-2) won 53-35.
Mason Robinson had 18 points. Avery Jahraus had nine. Wyatt Phillips and Logan Cornett had eight, and Dillan Elam and Kaidyn Miller had five.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|17
|7
|10
|19
|53
|Carlyle
|12
|6
|9
|8
|35
A — Phillips 8, Elam 5, Jahraus 9, Robinson 18, Cornett 8, Miller 5. FG 17, FT 14-18, F 12. (3-pointers: Cornett 2, Phillips 1, Elam 1, Jahraus 1)
C — S. Ruscher 6, Steinkamp 3, H. Huels 2, Taylor 4, A. Guthrie 11, M. Guthrie 7, Vonderhaar 2. FG 13, FT 7-9, F 18. (3-pointers: S. Ruscher 1, H. Huels 1. Fouled out: Taylor)
St. Elmo-Brownstown 63, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 35
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Tuesday night in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Eagles (6-3) defeated the Bobcats (2-7) 63-35.
Caleb Campbell had 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, three steals, and two turnovers. Adam Atwood had nine points on 4-of-12 shooting with five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two turnovers. Jarrett Pasley had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Wyatt Stine had nine points on 3-of-7 shooting with two rebounds and one turnover. Cade Schaub had seven points on 2-of-4 shooting with four rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one turnover. Josiah Maxey had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting with two rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one turnover. Brody Mason had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with two steals. Collin Maxey had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound, one assist, and one steal, and Lowell Wilhour did not score but had two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one turnover.
As for CHBC, Kaidyn Calame had 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting with four rebounds and five turnovers. Gage Lorton had had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting with 14 rebounds, two steals, one block, and five turnovers. Clayton Wojcik had six points on 2-of-5 shooting with five rebounds, one steal, and four turnovers. AJ Radloff had three points on 1-of-4 shooting with five rebounds and two turnovers. Carson Evans had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound and one turnover. Kenny Robbins had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound and three turnovers. Trevor Thies did not score but had one rebound and one assist, and Carter Bain did not score on 0-of-4 shooting but had one rebound and two turnovers.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|9
|9
|13
|4
|35
|St. Elmo-Brownstown
|19
|22
|13
|9
|63
CHBC — Calame 10, Lorton 9, Wojcik 6, Radloff 3, Pope 3, Evans 2, Robbins 2. FG 14, FT 5-9, F 13. (3-pointers: Calame 1, Pope 1)
SEB — Campbell 16, Atwood 9, Pasley 9, Stine 9, Schaub 7, J. Maxey 7, Mason 4, C. Maxey 2. FG 26, FT 8-14, F 10. (3-pointers: Pasley 1, Schaub 1, J. Maxey 1)
Casey-Westfield 52, Neoga 38
Neoga fell to Casey-Westfield in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night at Neoga.
The Indians (4-5) lost 52-38.
Quintin Richards had 16 points. Brady Reynolds had 13. Trey Sheehan had six, and Landon Titus had three.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Neoga
|11
|6
|13
|8
|38
|Casey-Westfield
|6
|18
|18
|10
|52
N — Titus 3, Reynolds 13, Sheehan 6, Richards 16. FG 17, F 6. (3-pointers: Reynolds 3, Titus 1)
CW — J. Parcel 19, N. Clement 5, Sullivan 8, J. Clement 20. FG 23, FT 1-5, F 11. (3-pointers: J. Parcel 4, N. Clement 1)
Lovejoy 62, South Central 47
South Central lost to Lovejoy on Tuesday in the Conrad Allen Tournament.
The Cougars (3-4) lost 62-47.
Aidan Dodson had 23 points. Ethan Watwood and Anthony Buonaura had nine. Seth Bergmann had four, and Brody Markley had two.
North Clay 82, Grayville 37
North Clay defeated Grayville on Tuesday in the Conrad Allen Tournament. The Cardinals (6-4) won 82-37.
Logan Fleener had 23 points. Alex Boose had 20. Cody Zimdars had 10. Levi Smith had nine. Ethan Kuenstler had seven. Carter Walden had five. Jesse Weidner had four, and Garron Bailey and Mason Byers had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|24
|28
|21
|9
|82
|Grayville
|17
|7
|8
|5
|37
NC — Zimdars 10, Kuenstler 7, Smith 9, Fleener 23, Boose 20, Weidner 4, Bailey 2, Byers 2, Walden 5. FG 34, FT 6-11. (3-pointers: Boose 3, Zimdars 2, Kuenstler 2, Walden 1)
G — Rowland 14, Hosman 20, Worley 2, Ramirez 1. FG 15, FT 6-13. (3-pointers: Hosman 1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vandalia 61, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 51
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Vandalia in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night at Cowden-Herrick.
The Bobcats (8-4) fell 61-51.
Macee Rodman had 16 points. Gracie Heckert had 13 points, three steals, and 11 assists. Mady Wojcik had eight points and eight rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had eight points and seven rebounds, and Marissa Summers, Karlee Smith, and Carmen Olesen had two points.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|11
|15
|14
|11
|51
|Vandalia
|13
|22
|14
|12
|61
CHBC — Summers 2, Rodman 16, Heckert 13, Smith 2, Olesen 2, Wojcik 8, Stuckemeyer 8. FG 18, FT 9-12. (3-pointers: Rodman 3, Wojcik 2, Heckert 1)
V — Eckhardt 16, Satterthwaite 5, Lupton 5, Austin 17, Forbes 18. FG 21, FT 12-16. (3-pointers: Austin 3, Eckhardt 2, Satterthwaite 1, Lupton 1)
Brownstown-St. Elmo 49, Casey-Westfield 31
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Casey-Westfield on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.
The Bombers (10-1) won 49-31.
Alice Turco had 13 points. Jayna Ireland had 11. Lexi Seabaugh had eight. Avery Myers had six. Laney Baldrige had five, and Anna Stine, Abbi Ledbetter, Natelly Beall, and Sydney Stine had two.
