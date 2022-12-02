GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 54, Taylorville 45
Effingham defeated Taylorville on Tuesday night in an Apollo Conference matchup at Effingham High School.
The Hearts (4-1, 1-0 Apollo Conference) won 54-45.
Ella Niebrugge led Effingham with 17 points. Bria Beals had 16. MadisonMapes had eight. Averie Wolfe had five. Saige Althoff had four, and Marissa Allie and Olivia Moser had two.
Dieterich 50, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 19
Dieterich defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.
The Movin' Maroons (5-4) won 50-19.
Miley Britton led Dieterich with 19 points. Kady Tegeler had eight. Cortney Brummer had seven. Ruby Westendorf had six. Brittney Niemerg had four. Estella Meinhart had three. Ella Kreke had two, and Heaven Kinnison had one.
WRESTLING
Robinson 48, Effingham 26
Effingham fell to Robinson, 48-26, on Tuesday at Robinson High School.
Kaiden Stewart (4-0) won at 120 points (decision, 16-1). Hunter Roley (2-2) defeated Kayden Shook-Westley at 126 points (pinfall, 2:33). Dane Oyler (3-1) won at 132 pounds (decision, 13-11). Baker Moon (4-0) defeated Keegan Tuell at 138 points (pinfall, 4:57). Gage Emmerich (3-1) lost to Lenox Parker at 145 pounds (pinfall, 1:18). Saul Ellis (2-2) lost to Kayhae Hyre at 152 pounds (pinfall, 4:48). Wyatt Haycraft (4-0) defeated Dragaen Johnson at 160 pounds (pinfall, 3:26), and Trenton Patterson (2-2) fell to Dalton Woods at 285 pounds (pinfall, 48 seconds).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.