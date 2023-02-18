GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 59, Louisville (North Clay) 46
St. Anthony defeated North Clay, 59-46, in a regional final of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at North Clay High School.
Nancy Ruholl led the Bulldogs (27-5) with 17 points. Lucy Fearday had 16. Anna Faber had 14. Addi Nuxoll had eight, and Stacie Vonderheide and Ady Rios had two.
As for the Lady Cardinals (19-11), Miah Ballard had 20 points. Alexis VanDyke and Allison Czyzewski had 10. Matia Price had four, and Sydney Kincaid had two.
Robinson 58, Newton 41
Newton fell to Robinson, 58-41, in a regional final of the Class 2A Pana Sectional, at Flora High School.
Lilly Kessler led the Lady Eagles (16-16) with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and two steals. Camryn Martin had 12 points and three rebounds. Karasyn Martin had eight points and two steals. Addy O'Dell had four points, and Elley Bennett had one. Macy Barthelemy did not score but recorded two steals.
"I am so proud of this team and what they accomplished this year," said head coach Brad Harris in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "They dealt with a lot of difficulties and worked hard every day to keep improving. They put together a strong finish to the season and made it to the regional championship. Thank you to Alexis Hetzer, our lone senior. She had to deal with a season-ending injury but always had a positive attitude. She was a great leader by example. Next season is very promising as we will return so many players; it will be very exciting."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mt. Zion 67, Effingham 43
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion, 67-43, at Mt. Zion High School.
Andrew Splechter led the Flaming Hearts (11-19, 4-7 Apollo Conference) with 15 points. Andrew Donaldson had 13. Garrett Wolfe had seven. Gunner Brown had four, and Spencer Fox and Logan Heil had two.
As for the Braves, Sammy Driscoll had six points. Kameron Clark had four. Lyncoln Koester had 11. Grant McAtee had 11. Jacob Harvey had two. Gage Owens had three. Brayden Trimble had 12. Carson Cuddy had 14, and Nathan Hart had four.
Teutopolis 53, Olney (Richland County) 23
Teutopolis defeated Olney (Richland County), 53-23, at J.H. Griffin Gym.
James Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes (23-7) with 20 points. Brendan Niebrugge had 16. Caleb Siemer had eight. Caleb Bloemer had four. Garrett Gaddis had three, and Tyler Pruemer had two.
As for the Tigers, Carter Beard had nine points. Ian Winkler and Zechariah Wease had four. Casey Thomann had three. Dawson Brown had two, and Rex Hallam had one.
Altamont 62, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 42
Altamont defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 62-42, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School.
Mason Robinson led the Indians (25-4, 8-0 National Trail Conference) with 21 points. Dillan Elam had 11. Avery Jahraus had eight. Kaidyn Miller and Kienon Eirhart had six. Eric Kollman had four, and Jared Hammer and Wyatt Phillips had three.
As for the Hatchets (20-9, 4-4 National Trail Conference), Austin Wittenberg had 18 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 16. Dylan Curry had five. Carter Chaney had two, and Nathaniel Gracey had one.
Dieterich 79, Grayville 50
Dieterich defeated Grayville, 79-50, at Dieterich High School.
Caleb Gephart had 27 points to lead the Movin' Maroons (17-11). Lucas Westendorf had 19. Garrett Niebrugge and Cole Will had 10. Kolton Kidd had six. Tanner Will, Luke Wente, and Kaden Iffert had two, and Jaxon Funneman had one.
As for the Bison, Ty'zae Rowland had 20 points. Jake Hosman had 16. Kanaan Worley had eight. Zach Leavens had four, and Canyon Neeley had two.
Toledo (Cumberland) 70, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55
Cumberland defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 70-55, at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School.
Gavin Hendrix had 24 points to lead the Pirates (17-12, 7-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference). Trevin Magee had 12. Maddox McElravy had 11. Jaxon Boldt had 10. Blake McMechan had eight. Grady Jones had three, and Bryant Weber had two.
As for the Knights, Wyatt Hilligoss had 20 points. Connor Nettles had nine. Jayce Parsons had eight. Will Hilligoss, Clay Seal, and Dalton Vanausdoll had four. Easton Fredrick had three, and Colin Smith had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.