CROSS COUNTRY
Robinson Invitational
Newton finished first, Effingham third, Cumberland eighth, St. Anthony ninth, and Dieterich 11th on the boys' side at the Robinson Invitational Thursday.
The Eagles finished with 40 points, the Flaming Hearts finished with 88, the Pirates finished with 194, the Bulldogs finished with 208, and the Movin' Maroons finished with 271.
For Newton, Luke Weber finished second at 16:07.67. Clay Bergbower finished third at 16:10.44. Nick Shamhart finished ninth at 16:40.46. Owen Mahaffey finished 10th at 16:43.55. Luis Zavala finished 17th at 17:12.40. Ben Street finished 19th at 17:14.81. Brock Probst finished 24th at 17:29.85. Hayden Borgic finished 30th at 17:53.54. Isaac Street finished 42nd at 18:19.97, and Jackson Sornberger finished 52nd at 18:42.01.
For Effingham, Andrew Donaldson finished fifth at 16:16.62. Garrett Wagoner finished seventh at 16:22.09. Alex Gordon finished 14th at 16:58.68. Aaron Hill finished 32nd at 17:59.94. Adam Flack finished 43rd at 18:21.44. Evan Klingler finished 81st at 19:43.98. Payton Bushue finished 95th at 20:16.92, and Ino Mapes finished 131st at 22:15.13.
For Cumberland, Michael Beaumont finished 35th at 18:07.73. Riley Morgan finished 38th at 18:10.80. Hank Warfel finished 44th at 18:21.81. Jack Pruemer finished 55th at 18:51.35. Zack Buescher finished 67th at 19:16.60. Damon Ryan finished 84th at 19:48. Elliot Dryden finished 86th at 19:48.12. Kade Bradley finished 91st at 19:59.31. Sawyer Wellbaum finished 96th at 20:17.67. Duane Willenborg finished 132nd at 22:24.60. Maximus Strader finished 142nd at 23:11.65, and Nathan Kuhns finished 150th at 23:49.02.
For St. Anthony, Griffen Elder finished 16th at 17:04.53. Gio Bucio finished 39th at 18:13.75. Conlan Walsh finished 54th at 18:48.46. Aidan Braunecker finished 61st at 18:59.60. Noah Flaig finished 100th at 20:33.21. Oliver Kreke finished 104th at 20:38.75. James Emmerich finished 114th at 21:12.95. Max Sager finished 115th at 21:14.09. Vincent Vogel finished 119th at 21:20.44. Calvin Sudkamp finished 122nd at 21:24.61. Sam Deters finished 133rd at 22:30.02, and Nick Wiedman finished 152nd at 24:09.88.
Lastly, for Dieterich, Jack Bloemer finished 53rd at 18:46.43. Trevor Crutcher finished 63rd at 19:04.28. Kaden Einhorn finished 4th at 19:34.03. Cole Will finished 85th at 19:48.03. Trevor Niemerg finished 87th at 19:50.69. Gabe Jackson finished 89th at 19:55.44. Tanner Niemerg finished 92nd at 20:09.74. Kaden Iffert finished 116th at 21:17.90. Draven Homman finished 120th at 21:20.69. Brody Will finished 125th at 21:38.30. Eddie Davis finished 136th at 22:40.24. Luke Wente finished 144th at 23:13.19. Connor Flach finished 146th at 23:27.31. Eli Hall finished 156th at 26:50.83, and Branden Niemerg finished 160th at 29:21.15.
As for other local schools, Juan Fulk finished 113th at 21:11.28, and Dalton Roedl finished 129th at 21:54.15 for Altamont. Aiden Wallace finished 27th at 17:49.33; August Cosart finished 46th at 18:28.82; Trenton Monette finished 109th at 21:04.62, and Beau Doedtman finished 110th at 21:04.87 for Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City. Owen Ayers finished 15th at 16:58.84, and Asher Horn finished 117th at 21:19.39 for North Clay, and Oliver Lee finished 70th at 19:29.17, Joseph Lee finished 103rd at 20:38.67, and Luke Dennis finished 127th at 21:45.90 for Teutopolis.
Meanwhile, Effingham finished third, Newton finished fourth, St. Anthony finished eighth, and Neoga finished 10th on the girls' side.
The Flaming Hearts finished with 87 points. The Lady Eagles finished with 108 points. The Bulldogs finished with 188 points, and the Indians finished with 264 points.
For Effingham, Jessica Larsen finished fifth at 18:45.76. Baylee Summers finished 16th at 20:13.36. Haddie Hill finished 17th at 20:39.55. Audrey Wagoner finished 29th at 21:20.89. Morgan Springer finished 30th at 21:23.63. Allison Miller finished 40th at 22:10.31. Kyra Hazelton finished 60th at 23:57.86. Laney Myers finished 67th at 24:19.73, and Gracie Eaton finished 100th at 29:18.46.
For Newton, Layna Marshall finished eighth at 19:13.74. Shay Bennett finished 22nd at 20:57.12. Alexis Hetzer finished 25th at 21:12.09. Natalie Kistner finished 31st at 21:24.47. Ella Radke finished 38th at 21:59.34. Lily Yager finished 52nd at 23:01.57, and Taylor Slough finished 62nd at 24:13.65.
For St. Anthony, Emma Helmink finished 19th at 20:42.95. Taylor Miller finished 43rd at 22:31.91. Ava Faber finished 49th at 22:59.49. Maddie Hodge finished 54th at 23:25.62. Grace Niebrugge finished 65th at 24:17.02, and Rilie Willenborg finished 75th at 24:41.92.
Lastly, for Neoga, Addison Mast finished 46th at 22:49.51. Lexie Fletcher finished 50th at 22:59.92. Aundrea Nebel finished 71st at 24:29.95. Natalie Beaumont finished 93rd at 27:09.89. Atalie Osborn finished 96th at 27:52.93, and Megan Baker finished 102nd at 29:30.92.
As for other local schools, Adriana Gordon finished 64th at 24:16.90, Makenna French finished 86th at 26:18.35, and Cortney Brummer finished 88th at 26:29.30 for Dieterich. Brooke Koelm finished 51st at 23:01.22, and Samantha Westendorf finished 98th at 28:30.22 for North Clay, and Kaitlyn Vahling finished 55th at 23:29.40, Maddie Zane finished 77th at 24:46.72, and Claire Overbeck finished 104th at 30:01.61 for Teutopolis.
VOLLEYBALL
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, North Clay 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated North Clay in straight sets Thursday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-11.
Ella Kinkelaar had one ace, one kill, 19 assists, 10 digs, and three blocks for WSS (11-5, 6-1 National Trail Conference). Gabby Vonderheide had eight kills and nine digs. Halle Moomaw had three aces, eight kills, and three blocks. Kinley Quast had two aces, one assist, and nine digs. Samantha Hayes had one kill and two blocks. Kaylynn Carey had three kills and one block. Ainslie Eident had four aces, one assist, and five digs. Reese Bennett had one kill, one assist, and two digs, and Maddie Rincker had four digs.
As for the Lady Cardinals (17-7, 4-2), they did not have any stats available.
