BOYS GOLF
Altamont at Tuscola
Altamont competed at Tuscola Thursday.
The Indians finished with a team score of 185. Tuscola's team score was not available at press time.
Individually, Avery Jarhaus fired a final round of 39. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 41. Daniel McCammon shot a 50, and Tyler Ruffner shot a 55.
The two scores that didn't count were Charlie Goeckner's 57 and Justin Kollmann's 59.
Altamont also sent a pair of female competitors.
Sophia Pearcy and Gabby Weishaar each shot final rounds of 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.