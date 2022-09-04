BOYS GOLF

Altamont at Tuscola

Altamont competed at Tuscola Thursday.

The Indians finished with a team score of 185. Tuscola's team score was not available at press time.

Individually, Avery Jarhaus fired a final round of 39. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 41. Daniel McCammon shot a 50, and Tyler Ruffner shot a 55.

The two scores that didn't count were Charlie Goeckner's 57 and Justin Kollmann's 59.

Altamont also sent a pair of female competitors.

Sophia Pearcy and Gabby Weishaar each shot final rounds of 65.

Tags

Trending Video