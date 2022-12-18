GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 62, Altamont 58
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Altamont on Thursday night at Cowden-Herrick High School.
The Bobcats (9-4, 2-1 National Trail Conference) defeated the Lady Indians (9-2, 3-2 National Trail Conference) 62-58.
Gracie Heckert finished with 19 points, three steals, and eight assists. Macee Rodman had 18 points. Carmen Olesen had eight points. Mady Wojcik had six points and six rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had five points and seven rebounds. Karlee Smith had four points, and Harleigh Bunch had two points and five rebounds.
As for Altamont, Grace Nelson had 30 points. Remi Miller had eight points. Claire Boehm had seven points. Skylie Klein, Kylie Osteen, and Libby Reardon had three points, and Peyton Osteen and Kaylee Lurkins had two points.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|15
|14
|13
|20
|62
|Altamont
|18
|12
|18
|10
|58
CHBC - Rodman 18, Heckert 19, Bunch 2, Smith 4, Olesen 8, Wojcik 6, Stuckemeyer 5. FG 21, FT 9-12. (3-pointers: Rodman 4, Heckert 2, Olesen 2, Stuckemeyer 1)
A - Boehm 7, Miller 8, P. Osteen 2, Lurkins 2, K. Osteen 3, Nelson 30, Klein 3, Reardon 3. FG 20, FT 13-18. (3-pointers: Boehm 1, Miller 1, Nelson 1, Klein 1, Reardon 1)
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 58, Sandoval 29
South Central defeated Sandoval on Thursday in the Conrad Allen Tournament.
The Cougars (4-4) won 58-29.
Aidan Dodson led the team with 19 points. Ethan Watwood and Brody Markley had 10. Jacob Smith had eight. Rahkeim Anderson had five, and Anthony Buonaura, Seth Jones, and Seth Bergmann had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|South Central
|12
|18
|16
|12
|58
|Sandoval
|6
|6
|9
|8
|29
SC - Anderson 5, Watwood 10, Dodson 19, Markley 10, Buonaura 2, Jones 2, Bergmann 2, Smith 8. FG 28, FT 1-6, F 14. (3-pointers: Anderson)
SAND - T. Dempsey 12, A. Dempsey 13, McClelland 2, Heinzmann 2. FG 11, FT 7-13, F 10.
Hillsboro 59, St. Elmo-Brownstown 57
St. Elmo-Brownstown fell to Hillsboro on Thursday in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Eagles (6-4) lost 59-57.
Jarrett Pasley had 22 points on 8-of-23 shooting with six rebounds and one assist. Adam Atwood had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with 10 rebounds and three assists. Cade Schaub had 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting with seven rebounds and one steal. Caleb Campbell had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Wyatt Stine had six points on 3-of-5 shooting with two rebounds and three assists. Josiah Maxey had four rebounds, two assists, and one steal, and Collin Maxey had one assist and one steal.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|St. Elmo-Brownstown
|14
|10
|11
|22
|57
|Hillsboro
|19
|12
|7
|21
|59
SEB - Pasley 22, Atwood 11, Schaub 10, Campbell 8, Stine 6. FG 21, FT 9-17, F 22. (3-pointers: Pasley 3, Schaub 2, Campbell 1)
H - Christian 30, Matoush 17, Lessman 5, Schaake 5, Lowe 2. FG21, FT 16-25, F 12. (3-pointers: Matoush 1. Fouled out: Lowe)
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 70, Mulberry Grove 42
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Mulberry Grove on Thursday in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Bobcats (3-7) won 70-42.
Clayton Wojcik had 14 points. Kaidyn Calame and Trevor Thies had 13. Gage Lorton had nine. Kenny Robbins had eight. Carson Evans had five, and Drake Davis and AJ Radloff had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|16
|21
|10
|23
|70
|Mulberry Grove
|10
|9
|8
|15
|42
