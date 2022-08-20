CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Jasper County Junior High Meet
St. Anthony Grade School finished first in a five-team meet Thursday.
The Bullpups finished with 21 points. Mayo Middle School was second with 72 points. Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC) Grade School was third with 91 points. Teutopolis was fourth with 92 points, and Jasper County was fifth with 96 points.
Fallert (STA) finished first at 11:49. Bloemer (STA) was second at 12:26. Verdeyen (STA) was fifth at 13:18. Fearday (STA) was sixth at 13:20. Bierman (STA) was seventh at 13:21. Barthelemy (JC) was eighth at 13:23. Rauch (CHBC) was ninth at 13:33, and Sarver (CHBC) was 10th at 13:37.
Girls Jasper County Junior High Meet
Jasper County finished first in a four-team meet Thursday.
The Eagles finished with 24 points. St. Anthony was second with 56 points, and Teutopolis was third with 98 points.
Geier (JC) finished first in the meet with a time of 14:28. Bergbower (JC) was second at 14:49. Niebrugge (STA) was third at 14:54. Witges (T) was fifth at 15:37. Gentry (JC) was sixth at 15:48. Street (JC) was seventh at 16:05. Fehrenbacher (JC) was eighth at 16:11. Kate Bierman (JC) was ninth at 16:24, and Jones (STA) was 10th at 16:37.
