GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 55, Olney Richland County 45
Teutopolis defeated Olney Richland County on Saturday at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Lady Shoes (9-1) won 55-45.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting with eight rebounds and one steal. Mollie Ruholl had 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting with one rebound and one assist. Courtney Gibson had eight points 3-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Emily Konkel had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with one rebound and two steals. Summer Wall had two points on 0-of-1 shooting with three steals. Joleen Deters had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound. Taylor Bueker had one point on 0-of-2 shooting with two rebounds. Estella Mette had two rebounds, and Chloe Probst had one rebound and three steals.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Teutopolis
|20
|17
|11
|7
|55
|Olney Richland County
|7
|11
|11
|16
|45
T — Gibson 8, Deters 2, Bueker 1, Konkel 3, Niebrugge 26, Wall 2, Ruholl 13. FG 18, FT 13-19, F 7. (3-pointers: Ruholl 3, Gibson 2, Konkel 1)
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 61, Charleston 51
St. Anthony defeated Charleston on Saturday at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs (7-4) won 61-51 in overtime.
Collin Westendorf had 18 points. Brock Fearday had 14. Griffin Sehy had 13. Max Koenig had eight. Michael Martelli had six, and Sam Link had two.
Lincoln 59, Effingham 46
Effingham fell to Lincoln in an Apollo Conference matchup on Saturday at Lincoln High School.
The Flaming Hearts (4-8, 3-2 Apollo Conference) lost 59-46.
Garrett Wolfe had 18 points. Andrew Donaldson had 12. Logan Heil had 10, and Andrew Splechter had six.
South Central 55, Hamilton County (Junior Varsity) 36
South Central defeated Hamilton County's junior varsity on Saturday in the Conrad Allen Tournament.
The Cougars (5-4) won 55-36.
Aidan Dodson had 22 points. Ethan Watwood had 18. Anthony Buonaura and Seth Bergamnn had five. Brody Markley had two points, and Rahkeim Anderson had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|South Central
|20
|10
|11
|14
|55
|Hamilton County (JV)
|9
|4
|12
|11
|36
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.