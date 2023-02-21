BOYS BASKETBALL
Marion 69, Effingham 61
Effingham fell to Marion, 69-61, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional at Marion High School.
Andrew Splechter led the Flaming Hearts (11-20) with 30 points. Garrett Wolfe had 19. Logan Heil had seven. Spencer Fox had three and Andrew Donaldson had two points.
As for the Wildcats (13-16), Evan Noelle led the team with 39 points. Brady Jackson had 14. Nehemiah Goodman had seven. Reece Anthony had five and Kaden Rogowski and Antony Ucci had two points.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 74, Sandoval 40
St. Anthony defeated Sandoval, 74-40, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at the Enlow Center.
Collin Westendorf led the Bulldogs (20-12) with 18 points. Brock Fearday had 14. Ryan Schmidt had 12. Max Koenig had 11. Griffin Sehy had eight. Michael Martelli had seven, and Jonathan Willenborg had four points.
Altamont 84, Mulberry Grove 28
Altamont defeated Mulberry Grove, 84-28, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at Altamont High School.
Wyatt Phillips led the Indians (26-4) with 18 points. Kienon Eihart had 11. Avery Jahraus had 10. Kaden Davis had nine. Eric Kollmann had eight. Kaidyn Miller had seven. Jared Hammer had five. Eli Miller and Mason Robinson had four. Dillan Elam and Aden McManaway had three and Nathan Stuemke had one point.
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 58, Beecher City [Coop] 44
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 58-44, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at Stewardson-Strasburg High School.
Austin Wittenberg led the Hatchets (21-9) with 21 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 10. Carter Chaney had eight. Talon Bridges had seven. Jackson Gurgel had six. Rhett Rincker had four and Dylan Curry had two points.
As for the Bobcats (8-22), Clayton Wojcik led the team with 11 points. AJ Radloff had 10. Kaidyn Calame had nine. Gage Lorton had eight. Carter Bain had four and Trevor Thies had two points.
Neoga 57, Martinsville 46
Neoga defeated Martinsville, 57-46, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at Neoga High School.
Brady Reynolds led the Indians (12-20) with 16 points. Quintin Richards had 15. Trey Sheehan had 10. Bryar Hennesay had eight. Landon Titus had seven and Kaden Will had one.
St. Elmo [Coop] 64, Patoka [Coop] 29
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Patoka-Odin, 64-29, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at St. Elmo High School.
Jarrett Pasley led the Eagles (20-11) with 23 points, four rebounds and one steal. Cade Schaub had 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Adam Atwood had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Caleb Campbell had six points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Lowell Wilhour had four points and one steal. Brody Mason had three points and one assist and Josiah Maxey had two points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Cisne 61, Farina (South Central) 59
South Central fell to Cisne, 61-59, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at South Central High School.
Aidan Dodson led the Cougars (21-11) with 21 points. Ethan Watwood had 13. Rahkeim Anderson had 11. Anthony Buonaura had nine. Brody Markley had four and Jacob Smith had one point.
Shelbyville 67, Paris 43
Shelbyville defeated Paris, 67-43, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 2A Newton Sectional at Shelbyville High School.
Brody Boehm led the Rams (19-13) with 27 points. Ethan Wells had 14. Chase Wells had 10. Jack Jokisch and Drake McDonald had six and Mason Jones and Logan Stiner had two points.
