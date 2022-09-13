St. Elmo Brownstown at the Lincolnwood Volleyball Tournament
St. Elmo Brownstown finished 1-0 on the second day of the Lincolnwood Volleyball Tournament.
The Eagles won their match against Mt. Olive in straight-sets (25-11, 25-19).
SEB is now 5-4 on the season.
North Clay at the Carlyle Volleyball Tournament
North Clay finished 4-1 at the Carlyle Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals defeated Marissa Coulterville (25-10, 25-16), Patoka (25-23, 25-23), lost to Carlyle (18-25, 15-25), defeated Flora (25-14, 25-23), and defeated Lebanon (25-16, 25-18).
Allison Czyzewski finished with 29 kills, four blocks, and seven digs for North Clay. Callie Johnson had 13 kills, one ace, one block, and 46 digs. Maggie Ethridge had 16 kills, eight aces, two blocks, and 35 digs. Kyia Cone had eight kills, five blocks, and seven digs. Madison Winterrowd had four kills, three aces, one block, and 21 digs. Camdyn Tappendorf had 17 kills, two aces, one block, 44 digs, and 69 assists. Chloe Whitmire had four kills and one dig. Danae Levi had one kill. Sydney Kincaid had two kills, three aces, and 34 digs. Rachela Sanzullo had four aces and 35 digs. Miah Ballard had 38 digs, and Matia Price had two aces and nine digs.
Effingham 3, Altamont 3
Effingham and Altamont played to a 3-3 tie Saturday.
Jack Lowry scored two goals for Altamont, while Devon Sloan added one.
There was no information available for Effingham.
Bloomington Purple Invitational
Emily Kowalke finished fourth in the No. 1 singles bracket at the Bloomington Purple Invitational Saturday.
Kowalke defeated Normal Community’s Rhea Kumar (6-1, 6-1) and Belleville West’s Morgan Keefe (6-1, 6-1), and lost to Danville’s Brooklyn Behrens (0-6, 0-6) and Peoria Richwood’s Julia Wojtowicz (1-6, 5-7).
Anna Greene lost both of her matches in the No. 2 singles bracket. She fell to Bloomington’s Holly Turnbull (3-6, 1-6) and Alton’s Chloe Ploughing (2-6, 1-6).
As for doubles matches, Laura Schmidt and Liv Hoene finished second in the No. 2 doubles bracket.
The duo defeated Peoria Richwood’s Moser and Hudson (6-2, 6-1), Downers Grove South’s Williams and Vanderlaan (4-6, 6-4, 10-7), and Morton’s Saxsma and Carter (6-2, 6-3) and lost to Danville’s Hotsimpler and Towne (2-6, 0-6).
Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link lost to Champaign Central’s O’Gorman and Wilund (3-6, 7-5, 2-10), defeated Morton’s Knepp and Kottabi (6-4, 7-5), and lost to Belleville West’s Eiskami and Tieman (6-7 (1), 4-6).
Lastly, in the No. 3 doubles bracket, Madelyn Brown and Annie Strullmyer finished in a tie for fifth.
The duo defeated Normal West’s Husarik and Thomas by default at 1-0, lost to Dunlap’s Gusso and Humbles (4-6, 3-6), and defeated Bloomington’s Hernandez and Setzler (6-0, 6-2) and Champaign Central (6-3, 7-5).
Mattoon Girls Invitational
Effingham and Teutopolis competed at the Mattoon Girls Invitational Saturday.
In singles matches for Effingham, Scarlette Sorling defeated Charleston’s Kailee Gough (6-4, 7-5) and lost to Robinson’s Annie List (1-6, 0-6). Ella Seaman defeated Casey-Westfield’s Mackenzie Herlinger (6-0, 6-3) and Mt. Zion’s Grace Dunham (6-0, 6-1) and lost to St. Thomas More’s Kambyl Stipes (3-6, 2-6). Makenna Duckwitz lost to Mattoon’s Ava Butler (0-6, 6-7) and St. Thomas More’s Natalia Andino-Guerra (3-8), and Kaitlyn Parker fell to Richland County’s Natalia Jiminez (0-6, 2-6), defeated Casey-Westfield’s Allyson Truelove (8-1), Mattoon’s Ava Butler (8-1), and Shelbyville’s Kirkbride by default (2-0, 2-0).
As for Teutopolis, Julian Hemmen defeated Mt. Zion’s Peyton Schroeder (6-0, 6-1), Richland County’s McKenna Snider (4-6, 6-2, 10-8), and lost to Robinson’s Annie List (2-6, 6-7), and Kacie Habing defeated Urbana’s Luna Morales, 6-5, before she retired.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches for Effingham, Kristen Armstrong and Hali Kreke fell to Abigail Atwood and Grayce Burgener (1-6, 2-6) and defeated Mattoon’s Reese Dodge and Taylor Kovak (8-4). Aila Woomer and Izzy Volpi defeated Maggie Goetten and Maci Mayhall (7-6, 6-4), lost to Mt. Zion’s Allison Bradford and Audrey Bradford (6-2, 6-4), and defeated teammates Armstrong and Kreke (8-1). Charly Kreke and Gabriella McCubbin defeated Urbana’s Eisla Madigan and Matika Pounginjai (7-5, 6-1) and lost to Robinson’s Paige Waggoner and Hannah Davis (8-1), and Gracie Kroenlein and Madison Mapes lost to Mt. Zion’s Kayla Schnippel and Madison Koester (7-6, 3-6, 11-13) and defeated Urbana’s Eisla Madigan and Matika Pounginjai (8-1).
As for Teutopolis, Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst defeated Urbana’s Halie Thompson and Lorelie Yau (6-0, 6-0) and lost to Richland County’s Abigail Atwood and Grayce Burgener (6-7, 3-6), and Lauren Heuerman and Josie Drees defeated Kreke and McCubbin (6-2, 6-1, 10-3) and Richland County’s Evie Potter and Claire Uhl (7-5, 1-6, 3-10).
First to the Finish Invitational
Effingham finished 19th at the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiler Park Saturday.
The Hearts finished with 583 points.
Garrett Wagoner finished 41st at 16:15.8. Andrew Donaldson finished 51st at 16:27.5. Alex Gordon finished 80th at 16:48.7. Adam Flack finished 192nd at 17:59.4. Aaron Hill finished 256th at 18:41.6. Ino Mapes finished 299th at 19:18.6. Evan Klingler finished 370th at 20:16.3, and Payton Bushue finished 393rd at 20:55.2.
As for other local schools, North Clay’s Owen Ayers finished 87th at 17:27.
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, Effingham finished 20th with 625 points.
Jessica Larsen finished 53rd at 19:45.7. Baylee Summers finished 72nd at 20:12.5. Morgan Springer finished 162nd at 21:50.5. Haddie Hill finished 174th at 22:03.7. Allison Miller finished 211th at 22:36.0. Laney Myers finished 344th at 25:46.8. Kyra Hazelton finished 354th at 26:09.0, and Gracie Eaton finished 390th at 30:10.4.
Shelbyville Trail Invitational
BOYS
St. Anthony finished first at the Shelbyville Trail Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished with 32 points. Neoga finished fourth with 96 points, and Dieterich finished with 111 points.
Griffen Elder finished first for St. Anthony at 16:31. Julius Ramos finished fifth at 17:56.16. Gio Bucio finished eighth at 18:14.37. Aidan Braunecker finished ninth at 18:25.98, and Noah Flaig finished 13th at 18:55.28.
Other Bulldog times came from Vincent Vogel (19th at 19:06.61), James Emmerich (31st at 20:19.59), Oliver Kreke (34th at 20:35.56), Calvin Sudkamp (41st at 21:02.71), and Sam Deters (58th at 23:49.95).
As for other local schools, August Coosart finished sixth at 18:08.89, Aiden Wallace finished 18th at 19:05.48, Trenton Monette finished 51st at 22:14.76, and Beau Doedtman finished 54th at 22:30.13 for Cowden-Herrick Beecher City.
Riley Morgan finished 15th at 18:56.46, Hank Warfel finished 16th at 18:59.31, Michael Beaumont finished 24th at 19:55.95, Zach Buescher finished 26th at 20:04.97, Damon Ryan finished 30th at 20:18.04. Sawyer Wellbaum finished 39th at 20:52.48. Kade Bradley finished 42nd at 21:09.39. Elliott Dryden finished 46th at 21:34.87. Duane Willenborg finished 61st at 24:16.50, and Maximus Strader finished 62nd at 24:52.48 for Neoga, and Jack Bloemer finished 17th at 19:04.46, Kaden Einhorn finished 22nd at 19:31.10. Trevor Crutcher finished 27th at 20:05.94. Gabe Jackson finished 28th at 20:15. Kaden Iffert finished 35th at 20:37.72. Tanner Niemerg finished 38th at 20:49.05. Trevor Niemerg finished 43rd at 21:16.39. Cole Will finished 48th at 21:41.24. Brody Will finished 50th at 21:42.33. Draven Homman finished 55th at 22:44.11. Luke Wente finished 57th at 23:26.30. Connor Flach finished 59th at 24:02.50, and Eli Hall finished 73rd at 33:50.23 for Dieterich.
GIRLS
On the girls’ side, Neoga was the only team to finish with a team score from local participants.
The Indians finished third with 75 points.
Libby McGinnis finished 10th at 22:33.40. Addison Mast finished 18th at 23:55.55. Lexie Fletcher finished 19th at 24:03.34. Natalie Beaumont finished 38th at 27:00.89. Annie Clark finished 42nd at 27:52.15. Abbie Becker finished 44th at 29:50.54. Atalie Osborn finished 45th at 30:40.45, and Megan Baker finished 49th at 33:31.18.
As for other local schools, Emma Helmink finished eighth at 22:30.05. Ava Faber finished 12th at 22:58.39. Grace Niebrugge finished 27th at 25:01.45, and Rilie Willenborg finished 35th at 26:53.01 for St. Anthony.
Ellie Miller finished 30th at 25:28.13 for Cowden-Herrick Beecher City.
Abigail Weishaar finished 31st at 25:43.26. Makayla Sidwell finished 40th at 27:14.64, and Hannah Sidwell finished 51st at 34:56.06 for Altamont, and Adriana Gordon finished 32nd at 25:51.50, Cortney Brummer finished 41st at 27:51.74, and Makenna French finished 43rd at 29:28.41 for Dieterich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.