Centralia Invitational
Effingham finished second in girls and third in boys at the Centralia Invitational Saturday at Foundation Park.
The girls finished with 42 points. Breese Mater Dei was first with 33 points.
Jessica Larsen finished second with a time of 19:02.7. Haddie Hill was sixth with a time of 20:32.5. Baylee Summers was 12th with a time of 21:02.5. Morgan Springer was 13th with a time of 21:04.6. Audrey Wagoner was 15th with a time of 21:06.3, and Kyra Hazelton was 40th with a time of 23:22.
As for the boys, they finished with 88 points. Mt. Vernon was first with 28 points, and Carbondale was second with 68 points.
Garrett Wagoner finished third with a time of 16:13.1. Andrew Donaldson finished eighth with a time of 16:41. Alex Gordon finished 12th with a time of 16:53.7. Aaron Hill finished 28th with a time of 18:07.2. Evan Klingler finished 38th with a time of 18:47.3, and Adam Flack finished 45th with a time fo 19:29.8.
Toledo Cumberland Invitational
St. Anthony finished second in boys and second in girls at the Toledo Cumberland Invitational at Cumberland Saturday.
The girls finished with 59 points. Dieterich also competed as a team and finished with 138 points, while Neoga-Cumberland finished seventh as a team with 146 points. Marshall won the event with 25 points.
For the Bulldogs, Emma Helmink finished seventh at 21:33. Stacie Vonderheide finished 11th at 21:41.9. Taylor Miller finished 17th at 23:26.7. Maddy Hodge finished 18th at 23:29. Ava Faber finished 29th at 24:21.2. Rilie Willenborg finished 40th at 25:13.8, and Grace Niebrugge finished 49th at 26:24.9.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Ella Kreke finished 19th at 23:30. Adriana Gordon finished 31st at 24:34.7. Ruby Westendorf finished 42nd at 25:29.5. Makenna French finished 46th at 25:57. Cortney Brummer finished 57th at 27:30.8, and Frances Verdeyen finished 70th at 34:31.3.
For the Indians, Lexie Fletcher finished 20th at 23:31. Addison Mast finished 34th at 24:48.8. Aundrea Nebel finished 38th at 24:53.7. Annie Clark finished 53rd at 26:59. Abbie Becker finished 60th at 27:50.2. Natalie Beaumont finished 63rd at 28:01.4. Atalie Osborn finished 67th at 28:39.9, and Megan Baker finished 68th at 32:01.1.
Altamont and North Clay also sent runners.
Abigail Weishaar finished 14th at 22:52.5, Makayla Sidwell finished 62nd at 27:54.1, and Hannah Sidwell finished 69th at 33:22.3 for the Lady Indians. Meanwhile, Samantha Westendorf finished 65th at 28:09.2 for the Lady Cardinals.
As for the boys, the Bulldogs finished with 83 points. Cumberland-Neoga also competed as a team and finished with 143 points, while Dieterich finished with 168 points. Tolono Unity won the event with 68 points.
For St. Anthony, Julius Ramos finished 11th at 17:12.6. Conlan Walsh finished 12th at 17:27.2. Giovanni Bucio finished 17th at 17:58.6. Noah Flaig finished 22nd at 18:35.6. Oliver Kreke finished 28th at 19:00.5. Aidan Braunecker finished 29th at 19:12.5. James Emmerich finished 51st at 20:24.2. Calvin Sudkamp finished 52nd at 20:25.7. Max Sager finished 70th at 21:26.2. Sam Deters finished 88th at 23:19.9, and Nick Wiedman finished 92nd at 24:07.2.
For Neoga, Riley Morgan finished 20th at 18:16.6. Michael Beaumont finished 21st at 18:31.3. Hank Warfel finished 35th at 19:24.4. Zack Buescher finished 38th at 19:39. Damon Ryan finished 47th at 20:10.7. Kade Bradley finished 56th at 20:36.4. Jack Pruemer finished 57th at 20:42.4. Elliott Dryden finished 59th at 20:51.8. Sawyer Wellbaum finished 72nd at 21:44.7. Duane Willenborg finished 84th at 22:45.1. Nathan Kuhns finished 89th at 23:25.5, and Maximus Strader finished 97th at 25:18.7.
For Dieterich, Jack Bloemer finished 27th at 18:59.7. Trevor Crutcher finished 33rd at 19:20.2. Kaden Einhorn finished 39th at 19:47.2. Trevor Niemerg finished 43rd at 19:58.1. Cole Will finished 46th at 20:08.8. Gabe Jackson finished 48th at 20:18.5. Tanner Niemerg finished 54th at 20:30.2. Kaden Iffert finished 64th at 21:09.4. Draven Homman finished 74th at 21:47.2. Brody Will finished 82nd at 22:27.9. Eddie Davis finished 83rd at 22:28.8. Luke Wente finished 87th at 23:10.2. Connor Flach finished 94th at 24:23.3, and Eli Hall finished 100th at 25:50.4.
Altamont and North Clay also sent runners.
Dalton Roedl finished 60th at 20:52.4, and Juan Fulk finished 80th at 22:20.2 for Altamont. Meanwhile, Owen Ayers finished 14th at 17:42.6 for the Cardinals.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg at Pana/Shelbyville Invitational Tournament
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg finished second at the Pana/Shelbyville Invitational Tournament Saturday.
The Hatchets (17-6) defeated Marshall (25-13, 25-19), Effingham (25-20, 25-19), Pana (25-21, 25-21), and Mt. Pulaski (25-15, 25-13) before falling to Champaign St. Thomas More (20-25, 25-27) in the championship.
Ella Kinkelaar finished with six aces, five kills, 112 assists, 34 digs, and three blocks for WSS. Gabby Vonderheide finished with 37 kills, one assist, and 44 digs. Halle Moomaw finished with four aces, 55 kills, five digs, and nine blocks. Kinley Quast finished with nine aces, seven assists, and 58 digs. Samantha Hayes finished with 16 kills, one assist, five digs, and three blocks. Kaylynn Carey had 11 kills, one assist, and four blocks. Ainslie Eident had six aces and 21 digs. Ellie Wittenberg finished with one dig. Reese Bennett finished with six kills, four digs, and two blocks. Maddie Rincker finished with five aces, one assist, and 18 digs. Anna Albert finished with one ace and four digs, and Mary Vonderheide finished with five digs.
Effingham at Pana/Shelbyville Invitational Tournament
Effingham went 2-3 at the Pana/Shelbyville Invitational Tournament Saturday.
The Flaming Hearts defeated Pana (25-17, 26-27, 15-13), lost to Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (20-25, 19-25), lost to Marshall (23-25, 25-20, 16-17), defeated Shelbyville (26-27, 7-25, 15-12), and lost to Pana’s junior varsity (19-25, 25-13, 13-15).
Ali Davis had 14 kills, two assists, one ace, two blocks, and 16 digs. Alyssa Martin had two kills. Angela Ballman had two kills, two assists, two aces, and 40 digs. Berkley Pullen had 52 assists, four aces, and 11 digs. Bria Beals had 28 kills, five aces, and 40 digs. Hannah Thompson had one kill, 63 assists, four aces, and 29 digs. Kaitlyn Budde had one kill, one ace, and four digs. Mya Harvey had nine kills, one block, and four digs. Olivia Katt had 19 kills, one assist, four blocks, and six digs. Reaghan DeLong had 10 kills, three blocks, one ace, and one dig. Riley Cunningham had one assist, one ace, and 15 digs. Saige Althoff had eight kills, four assists, four blocks, and 32 digs. Sidney Donaldson had 32 kills, one assist, one block, and 15 digs. Jerzi Bierman had one dig, and Ashlyn Davis had one kill.
