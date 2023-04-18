BASEBALL
Effingham 7, Mattoon 3
Effingham defeated Mattoon, 7-3, in the second game of a doubleheader at Mattoon.
Jack Harper had two hits (two doubles) and one RBI. Myles Maxedon hit a double. Evan Waymoth hit a double and had one RBI. Kaiden Nichols hit a double and had two RBIs and Kaden Koeberlein, Quest Hull, Camden Raddatz and Colton Webb had hits for the Flaming Hearts (6-9).
Nichols and Hull pitched for Effingham. Nichols threw six innings and allowed six hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk with 10 strikeouts; Hull threw one inning and allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Mattoon 3, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Mattoon, 3-1, in the first game of a doubleheader at Mattoon.
Jack Harper, Myles Maxedon, Evan Waymoth and Kaiden Nichols had hits for the Flaming Hearts (5-9).
Josh McDevitt and Harper pitched for Effingham. McDevitt threw four innings and had nine strikeouts; Harper threw two innings and gave up three hits, three runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
Quincy (Notre Dame) 10, Altamont 5
Altamont fell to Quincy (Notre Dame), 10-5, at Beardstown.
Nathan Stuemke and Kaidyn Miller had two hits. Wyatt Phillips had one home run and Jared Hammer, Keinon Eihart and Keegan Schultz had one hit for the Indians (8-5).
Altamont 5, Beardstown 1
Altamont defeated Beardstown, 5-1, at Beardstown.
Kaidyn Miller had three hits (one home run). Keinon Eirhart had two hits. Mason Robinson had one triple and Keegan Schultz and Eli Miller had one hit for the Indians (8-4).
Jared Hammer and Aden McManaway pitched for Altamont. Hammer threw five innings and allowed two hits and three walks with three strikeouts; McManaway threw two innings and allowed one hit, one unearned run and two walks with four strikeouts.
Bridgeport (Red Hill) 10, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 0
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Bridgeport (Red Hill), 10-0, at the Bridgeport (Red Hill) Round Robin.
Clayton Wojcik, Jacob Doty and Drake Davis had one hit and Wyatt Rueff had two hits.
Beecher City [Coop] 15, Brownstown [Coop] 8
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 15-8, at the Bridgeport (Red Hill) Round Robin.
Carson Evans had two hits. Clayton Wojcik had two hits and three RBIs. AJ Radloff had two hits (two doubles) and two RBIs. Wyatt Rueff had two hits (one home run) and two RBIs. Jacob Doty had two hits (one home run) and two RBIs. Drake Davis had two hits. Kyle Lamb had three hits and one RBI and Conner Nowitzke had one hit and one RBI.
As for the Bombers, Adam Atwood had two hits (one double and one home run) and two RBIs. Jarrett Pasley had one hit. Kyle Behl had three hits (one double). Cade Schuab had two hits. Lane Stine had one hit and one RBI and Josiah Maxey had one hit.
BOYS TENNIS
Effingham (St. Anthony) @ the Alton Tournament
St. Anthony's No. 1 doubles team of Manaye Mossman and Aidan Tegeler defeated Rockton (Hononegah) (6-3, 6-1), Chatham (Glenwood) (6-3, 6-1) and Helias Catholic High School (Jefferson City, Mo.) (8-6) before losing to O'Fallon (5-8) to earn second.
The No. 2 doubles team of Evan Mossman and Adam Rudibaugh defeated Alton (4-6, 6-4, 10-8) and Chatham (Glenwood) (9-7) before defeating Teutopolis' Oliver Lee and Noah Thompson (9-8) to win their bracket.
The No. 3 doubles team of Connor Eggars and Matt Herzing lost to DeSmet High School (St. Louis, Mo.) (2-6, 5-7) and O'Fallon (0-6, 0-6) and defeated Ft. Zumwalt South High School (St. Louis, Mo.) (8-2).
Lastly, the No. 4 doubles team of Jackson Schultz and Bryan Walker lost to Alton (2-6, 1-6), Waterloo (0-8) and Ft. Zumwalt South High School (St. Louis, Mo.) (1-8).
SOFTBALL
Hillsboro 8, Beecher City [Coop] 4
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Hillsboro, 8-4, at the Ramsey Tournament.
Macee Rodman had two hits (two doubles). Mady Wojcik had two hits (one double). Averie Vaughn had two hits and Birgen Schlanser, Addison Wasson, Ruby Stuckemeyer and Ryleigh Sarver had one hit for the Bobcats (1-7).
Beecher City [Coop] 12, Ramsey 1
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Ramsey, 12-1, at the Ramsey Tournament.
Macee Rodman had two hits (one triple). Adelyn Musson had one double and Birgen Schlanser, Mady Wojcik, Marissa Summers and Ruby Stuckemeyer had hits for the Bobcats (1-6).
