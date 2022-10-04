Payson Seymour 2, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Payson Seymour in three sets Saturday in the Riverton Tournament.
Altamont won the first set 25-23, lost the second 10-25, and lost the third 19-25.
Lanie Tedrick had four attacks, one block, and four digs. Maddie Splechter had three attacks, one ace, and nine digs. Alyvia Wills had five attacks, one block, and nine digs. Briana Hassebrock had two attacks, one ace, three blocks, and four digs. Peyton Osteen had six attacks, 10 assists, three aces, one block, and eight digs. Della Berg had three attacks. Brianna Grunloh had 13 digs. Libby Reardon had six digs, and Makaylee Splechter had 11 assists and five digs.
North Clay 12, Marion Agape Christian 0
North Clay defeated Marion Agape Christian, 12-0, Saturday.
The Cardinals (14-11-1) scored six runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth.
Ian Jones hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Jack Compton hit one single and one home run and had three RBIs. Trenton Ingram hit two singles. Logan Fleener hit one single and had one RBI. Alex Boose hit one single. Ayden Jones hit one single and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit one single and had one RBI, and Jesse Weidner had one RBI.
Ian Jones and Keegan Sullens pitched for North Clay. Jones threw three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts; Sullens threw two innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
North Clay 13, Cobden 1
North Clay defeated Cobden, 13-1, Saturday.
The Cardinals (13-11-1) scored one run in the first, six in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
Alex Boose hit two singles and had two RBIs. Carder Walden hit two singles. Jesse Weidner hit one single and one double. Cayden Craig hit one single. Ayden Jones hit one single and had two RBIs. Ian Jones hit one single and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit one triple and had two RBIs, and Logan Fleener had one RBI.
Jack Compton and Ben Czyzewski pitched for North Clay. Compton threw four innings and allowed three hits, and one earned run with three strikeouts; Czyzewski threw one inning and had one strikeout.
Nike Cross Country Twilight
St. Anthony competed at the Nike Cross Country Twilight Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished 37th with 1,195 points on the boys’ side and 33rd with 1,037 points on the girls’ side.
On the girls’ side, Emma Helmink finished 232nd at 22:29.6. Stacie Vonderheide finished 254th at 23:12.4. Maddie Hodge finished 268th at 24:10.6. Ava Faber finished 269th at 24:13.2. Taylor Miller finished 280th at 24:55.5. Rilie Willenborg finished 284th at 25:19.3, and Grace Niebrugge finished 286th at 25:29.0.
Meanwhile, on the boys’ side, Gio Bucio finished 284th at 18:11.7. Aidan Braunecker finished 286th at 18:14.1. Griffen Elder finished 308th at 18:46.6. Conlan Walsh finished 310th at 18:47.7. Vincent Vogel finished 313th at 18:51.8, and Noah Flaig finished 329th at 19:34.1.
