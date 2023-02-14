Louisville (North Clay) [Coop] 55, Altamont 44
Altamont fell to North Clay, 55-44, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at North Clay High School.
Skylie Klein led the Lady Indians (11-19) with 11 points. Claire Boehm and Remi Miller had seven. Peyton Osteen had six. Kaylee Lurkins and Libby Reardon had four, and Sophia Pearcy had three.
As for the Lady Cardinals (18-10), Matia Price and Miah Ballard had 14 points. Alexis VanDyke had 13. Allison Czyzewski had 12, and Leah Wetherholt had two.
Farina (South Central) 54, Dieterich 44
Dieterich fell to South Central, 54-44, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at South Central High School.
Cortney Brummer led the Movin’ Maroons (13-17) with 15 points. Miley Britton had 14. Kady Tegeler had six. Estella Meinhart had five, and Sammi Goebel had four.
As for the Lady Cougars (15-15), Taegan Webster had 23 points. Kaitlyn Swift had 14. Brooklyn Garrett had nine. Percilla Reid had five. Brooke Cowger had two, and Jaylyn Michel had one.
Newton 46, Flora 41
Newton defeated Flora, 46-41, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 2A Pana Sectional, at Newton High School.
Camryn Martin had 19 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.
Lilly Kessler had nine points and 10 rebounds. Karasyn Martin had seven points and two steals. Elley Bennett had six points and two steals. Addy O’Dell had three points and two steals, and Macy Bartelemy had two points and two steals.
As for the Wolfgals, Paige Behnke had 14 points. Lanie Carder had 10. Ava Cammon had eight. Maddi Eastin had five, and Leah Jones and Mallory Myers had two.
Toledo (Cumberland) 59, Ramsey [Coop] 29
Cumberland defeated Ramsey, 59-29, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at Cumberland High School.
Abbie Becker had 21 points for the Lady Pirates (15-13). Katelyn Shoemaker had 10. Paige Diattmore and Suzy Fritts had nine. Jade Carr had five. Isabel Martinez had three, and Hannah Shoemaker had two.
As for the Lady Rams, Jenni Mezo had eight points. Micah Greenwood had six. Ellie Albert had four. Lillie Eddy had three. Kelsey Hayes, Kiralyn Hayes, and Melody Finley had two, and Lola Johnson and Olivia Carroll had one.
Cowden-Herrick [Coop] 71, Martinsville 21
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Martinsville, 71-21, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at Cowden-Herrick High School.
Gracie Heckert led the Bobcats (20-10) with 19 points and seven assists. Macee Rodman had 14 points. Aja Gour had 13 points. Madison Wojcik had 11 points, seven rebounds, and six steals. Ruby Stuckemeyer had six points and four steals. Marissa Summers had five points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Carmen Olesen had two points, and Averie Vaughn had one point.
As for the Bluestreaks, Jade Wilhoit had nine points. Addi Adams had seven. Izzy Phillips had three, and Kami Remlinger had two.
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 43, Casey-Westfield 32
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Casey-Westfield, 43-32, in a regional quarterfinal of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School.
Samantha Hayes and Ella Kinkelaar led the Hatchets (11-18) with 14 points. Serenity Weeden had five. Ellie Wittenberg had four, and Ava Richards and Morgan Mathis had three.
Newton 56, Pana 53
Newton defeated Pana in overtime, 56-53, at Pana High School.
Caden Nichols led the Eagles (19-10) with 32 points. Dylan Gier had 14. Jacob Weber had seven, and Gus Bierman had three.
