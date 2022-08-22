SOFTBALL
Crestwood School 7, St. Anthony Grade School 0
St. Anthony fell to Crestwood, 7-0, Saturday.
The Bullpups only had two hits in the game.
Vineyard and Wines collected both of the hits for St. Anthony.
Myers pitched for the Bullpups. She threw six innings and allowed eight hits, two earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout.
BASEBALL
Altamont Lutheran 13, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Altamont Lutheran defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC), 13-0, Saturday.
The Rockets scored one run in the second, six in the third, and six in the fourth.
Wolff hit two singles and had one RBI for Altamont Lutheran. Miller hit one single and one triple and had two RBIs. Bell hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Frederking hit two singles and had two RBIs. McManaway hit one single. Berg hit one single and had two RBIs. Elam hit one single, and Milleville had one RBI.
McManaway pitched for the Rockets. He threw four innings and allowed two walks with nine strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, they were no-hit in the game.
Hardimon, Dilley, and Lilly pitched for CHBC. Hardimon threw three innings and allowed six hits, four earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout; Dilley threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed five hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts, and Lilly threw 1/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 4, Selmaville 3
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC) defeated Selmaville, 4-3, Saturday.
The Bobcats scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth, and one in the sixth.
Lilly hit one double and one triple for CHBC. Howell hit one triple and had one RBI. Dilley hit one double, and Reed hit one double and had one RBI.
Vaughn pitched for the Bobcats. He threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, two earned runs, and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Jasper County Junior High 6, Parkview Junior High School 2
Jasper County Junior High defeated Parkview, 6-2, Saturday.
The Eagles scored five runs in the second and one in the third.
Horner, Ulm, Burgener, and Root hit singles for Jasper County.
Mahaffey and Horner pitched for the Eagles. Mahaffey threw two innings and allowed four hits, two earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts; Horner threw one inning and allowed one walk.
Jasper County Junior High 13, Parkview Junior High School 3
Jasper County Junior High defeated Parkview, 13-3, Saturday.
The Eagles scored two runs in the first, three in the second, seventh in the third, and one in the sixth.
Dickerson hit two singles and had one RBI for Jasper County (6-0). Anderson hit two singles. H. Mulvey hit one double and had two RBIs. Cleaver hit one single and had one RBI. Oldham hit one double and had two RBIs. Clark hit one double and had one RBI. Wilson hit one single. C. Mulvey hit one single and had two RBIs. Ulm had two RBIs, and Horner hit one RBI.
Oldham and Burgener pitched for the Eagles. Oldham threw three innings and allowed one earned run and three walks with seven strikeouts; Burgener threw three innings and allowed one walk with seven strikeouts.
Floyd Henson Junior High 13, North Clay Clay City Junior High School 0
North Clay Clay City fell to Floyd Henson, 13-0, Saturday.
The loss pushed the Indians to 2-5 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.