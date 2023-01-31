Eastern Illinois Wrestling Tournament
Effingham competed at the Eastern Illinois Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Baker Moon finished third at 132 pounds. He defeated Charleston (pinfall, 1:54), lost to Hoopeston Area-Milford (decision, 22-10), and defeated Mt. Carmel (pinfall, 1:13).
Kaiden Stewart finished fourth at 120 pounds. He defeated Charleston (pinfall, 58 seconds) and lost to Lawrenceville (pinfall, 2:46) and Mt. Carmel (pinfall, 40 seconds).
Saul Ellis finished fifth at 145 pounds. He defeated Mt. Carmel (pinfall, 3:45), lost to Robinson (pinfall, 2:59), and defeated Charleston (pinfall, 42 seconds), Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville (pinfall, 52 seconds), and Hoopston Area-Milford (pinfall, 1:28).
Trenton Patterson finished fifth at 285 pounds. He defeated Herrin (pinfall, 2:10), lost to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin-Armstrong (pinfall, 48 seconds), and defeated Olney Richland County (pinfall, 2:29), Champaign Central (pinfall, 2:55), and Hoopston Area-Milford (pinfall, 3:21).
As for other wrestlers, Wyatt Haycraft finished 0-2 at 152 pounds, Jeremiah Lorton finished 0-2 at 220 pounds, and Hailey Printz finished 0-2 at 126 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.