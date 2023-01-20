BOYS BASKETBALL
Effingham 54, Dieterich 46
Effingham defeated Dieterich on Tuesday at Effingham High School.
Garrett Wolfe led the Flaming Hearts (8-13) with 15 points. Logan Heil had 14. Andrew Donaldson and Andrew Splechter had nine. Spencer Fox had four, and Gunner Brown had three.
As for the Movin' Maroons (10-7), Caleb Gephart had 18 points. Lucas Westendorf had nine. Tanner Will and Kolton Kidd had seven. Jaxon Funneman had three, and Cole Will had two.
|Effingham
|17
|11
|7
|19
|54
|Dieterich
|6
|9
|15
|16
|46
E - Donaldson 9, Wolfe 15, Brown 3, Splechter 9, Fox 4, Heil 14. FG 21, FT 8-15, F 11. (3-pointers: Donaldson 2, Wolfe 1, Brown 1); D - Funneman 3, C. Will 2, T. Will 7, Westendorf 9, Gephart 18, Kidd 7. FG 19, FT 7-13, F 11. (3-pointers: Kidd 1)
South Central 60, Neoga 45
South Central defeated Neoga on Tuesday at South Central High School.
Aidan Dodson had 21 points for the Cougars (14-6, 1-3 National Trail Conference). Ethan Watwood had 17. Seth Bergmann had nine. Brody Markley and Anthony Buonaura had four. Andrew Magnus had three, and Rahkeim Anderson had two.
As for the Indians (6-14, 2-4 National Trail Conference), Quintin Richards had 16 points. Trey Sheehan had 13. Brady Reynolds and Bryar Hennesay had seven, and Kaden Will had two.
|South Central
|16
|16
|16
|12
|60
|Neoga
|10
|11
|10
|14
|45
SC - Anderson 2, Watwood 17, Dodson 21, Markley 4, Magnus 3, Buonaura 4, Bergmann 9. FG 22, FT 11-11, F 12. (3-pointers: Watwood 3, Magnus 1, Bergmann 1. Fouled out: Dodson); N - Reynolds 7, Sheehan 13, Richards 16, Hennesay 7, Will 2. FG 18, FT 8-9, F 12. (3-pointers: Richards 1)
WRESTLING
Mahomet-Seymour 77, Effingham 3
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour in a triangular meet on Tuesday at Effingham High School.
Kaiden Stewart fell at 120 pounds (pinfall, 52 seconds). Hunter Roley fell at 126 pounds (pinfall, 1:25). Baker Moon fell at 132 pounds, 15-0. Saul Ellis fell at 145 pounds (pinfall, 1:22). Wyatt Haycraft won at 152 pounds, 9-3. Jeremiah Lorton fell at 220 pounds (pinfall, 47 seconds), and Trenton Patterson fell at 285 pounds (pinfall, 1:04).
Charleston 30, Effingham 24
Effingham fell to Charleston in a triangular meet on Tuesday at Effingham High School.
Kaiden Stewart defeated Morgan Smallhorn at 120 pounds (pinfall, 29 seconds). Hunter Roley defeated Alayna Bryant at 126 pounds (pinfall, 1:52). Baker Moon defeated Dylan Lowell at 132 pounds (pinfall, 37 seconds). Saul Ellis defeated Mackenna Williams at 145 pounds (pinfall, 49 seconds). Wyatt Haycraft fell to Alec Sullers at 152 pounds, 10-7. Jeremiah Lorton fell at 220 pounds, 11-5, and Trenton Patterson fell to Stormy Hughs at 285 pounds, pinfall, 1:39).
Normal University George Girardi Invitational
Effingham competed at the Normal University George Girardi Invitational on Saturday, January 14.
Kaiden Stewart placed third at 120 pounds. He defeated Springfield Lanphier and Normal University by pinfall and lost to Peoria Richwoods, 15-0.
Hunter Roley finished third at 126 pounds. He defeated Chicago St. Ignatius by pinfall and East Alton-Wood River, 11-8, and lost to Peoria Richwoods by pinfall.
Wyatt Haycraft finished third at 152 pounds. He defeated Dunlap, 3-1, and Bartonville Limestone by pinfall. He lost to Charleston, 11-10.
Baker Moon finished sixth at 132 pounds. He defeated Normal University and Urbana by pinfall and lost to Danville and Peoria Notre Dame by pinfall.
Jeremiah Lorton finished sixth at 220 pounds. He defeated Crete-Monee by pinfall and lost to Bartonville Limestone and Dunlap by pinfall.
As for other wrestlers, Dane Oyler went 0-2 at 120 pounds, Hailey Printz went 0-2 at 126 pounds, Trent Reardon went 0-1 at 138 pounds, Gage Emmerich went 0-2 at 145 pounds, and Trenton Patterson went 1-2 at 285 pounds.
