BOYS BASKETBALL
Effingham 55, Taylorville 53
Effingham defeated Taylorville on Friday, January 13, at Effingham High School.
Garrett Wolfe led the Flaming Hearts (7-13, 4-3 Apollo Conference) with 21 points in their 55-53 win. Logan Heil had 16. Andrew Splechter had 10. Gunner Brown had four. Andrew Donaldson had three, and Spencer Fox had one.
Lawrenceville 82, Newton 60
Newton fell to Lawrenceville on Friday, January 13, at Lawrenceville High School.
Caden Nichols and Parker Wolf led the Eagles (13-6, 2-1 Little Illini Conference) with 18 points each in their 82-60 loss. Jacob Weber had 10. Dyan Gier had eight, and Kye Bergbower, Marc Jansen, and Gus Bierman all had two.
Shelbyville 66, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 39
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Shelbyville on Saturday, January 14, at Beecher City High School.
Kaidyn Calame and AJ Radloff led the Bobcats (5-14) in their 66-39 loss. Gage Lorton had five. Carter Bain and Clayton Wojcik had three, and Kenny Robbins and Trevor Thies had two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shelbyville 50, Dieterich 42
Dieterich fell to Shelbyville on Saturday, January 14, at the National Trail Conference/Central Illinois Conference Clash Shootout.
Cortney Brummer led the Movin' Maroons (11-11) with 16 points in their 50-42 loss. Miley Britton had eight. Sammi Goebel had six. Estella Meinhart had four. Kady Tegeler had three. Ella Kreke and Addison Miller had two, and Ruby Westendorf had one.
WRESTLING
Effingham 36, Taylorville 27
Effingham defeated Taylorville on Thursday, January 12, in a triangular at Mt. Zion High School.
The Flaming Hearts won 36-27.
Kaiden Stewart (12-2) won by forfeit at 120 pounds. Hailey Printz (1-2) won by forfeit at 126 pounds. Hunter Roley (4-3) lost to Ethan Dyer at 132 pounds (decision, 10-6). Baker Moon (11-2) defeated Joe Hamell at 138 pounds (pinfall, 2:45). Trent Reardon (1-5) lost to Aiden Seiler at 145 pounds (pinfall, 34 seconds). Gage Emmerich (2-1) won by forfeit at 152 pounds. Wyatt Haycraft (9-1) won by forfeit at 160 pounds, and Trenton Patterson (8-8) won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Mt. Zion 60, Effingham 24
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion on Thursday, January 12, in a triangular at Mt. Zion High School.
The Flaming Hearts lost 60-24.
Kaiden Stewart (11-2) defeated Aiden Dalby at 120 pounds (pinfall, 23 seconds). Hunter Roley (5-4) defeated Drayden Smith at 126 pounds (pinfall, 4:30). Baker Moon (2-2) won by forfeit at 132 pounds. Trent Reardon (2-1) won by forfeit at 138 pounds. Gage Emmerich (4-3) lost to Rylyn Owens at 145 pounds (pinfall, 2:34). Wyatt Haycraft lost at 152 pounds to Kaden Becker (pinfall, 5:21), and Trenton Patterson (7-8) lost at 285 pounds to Aiden Ledbetter (pinfall, 1:44).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.