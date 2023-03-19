BASEBALL
Mascoutah 5, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mascoutah, 5-0, in the Metro East Kickoff Classic on Wednesday at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's Roy E. Lee Field.
Camden Raddatz and Spencer Fox had the only hits for the Flaming Hearts (0-1).
Josh McDevitt, Andrew Donaldson and Quest Hull all pitched for Effingham.
McDevitt threw three innings and allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with five strikeouts; Donaldson threw two innings and gave up two walks with three strikeouts and Hull threw one inning and allowed three hits, three runs and one walk with two strikeouts.
Altamont 10, Nokomis 0
The Altamont Indians mustered 12 hits in its 10-0 win over Nokomis on Wednesday.
Nathan Stuemke went 3-for-4 with one double. Mason Robinson went 3-for-4 with one double and three RBIs and Keegan Schultz, Kaidyn Miller, Eli Miller, Wyatt Phillips, Logan Cornett and Nathan Shepard hit singles for the Indians (1-0).
Ethan Robbins, Dillan Elam and Kade Milleville pitched for Altamont.
Robbins threw four innings and allowed one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts. Elam threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and three walks with three strikeouts and Milleville threw 1/3 of an inning.
Lawrenceville 5, Dieterich 1
Noah Dill went 2-for-4 and scored the lone run in Dieterich's 5-1 loss to Lawrenceville on Wednesday.
Dill hit a pair of singles for the Movin' Maroons (0-2), while Dominic Ashley added one single, as well.
Dill also threw five innings, allowing five hits, four runs — three earned — and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Mason Lidy then relieved Dill and threw one inning where he allowed one hit, one earned run and one walk.
Newton 14, Fairfield 0
Isaac Flowers went 3-for-3 with one double and four RBIs in Newton's 14-0 rout of Fairfield on Wednesday.
Owen Mahaffey added two hits — one double — and two RBIs; Jacob McClure hit one double and Carder Reich, Grant Ochs, Seth Ochs, Payton Harris, Gary Lewis and Dalton Baltzell hit singles for the Eagles (2-0), as well.
Reich and Dylan Gier pitched for Newton.
Reich threw four innings and allowed one hit and three walks with 10 strikeouts; Gier threw 2/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
Casey-Westfield 4, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 3
Carson Evans hit a pair of singles and AJ Radloff drove in two runs in Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City's 5-4 loss to Casey-Westfield on Wednesday.
Conner Nowitzke added one single, Clayton Wojcik hit one double and Gage Lorton drove in one run for the Bobcats (0-1), as well.
Evans, Radloff and Wojcik pitched for CHBC.
Evans threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed no runs and three walks with two strikeouts; Radloff threw 2 2/3 innings and gave up three runs — two earned — with four strikeouts and Wojcik threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run and one walk with one strikeout.
Shelbyville 11, Neoga 1
Trey Sheehan, Quintin Richards and Kaden Will provided the only hits for Neoga in its 11-1 loss to Shelbyville on Wednesday.
Bryar Hennessay, Sheehan, Richards and Josiah Gentry all pitched for the Indians (0-2), as well.
Farina (South Central) 15, Sullivan 5
Aidan Dodson and Chase Thomspon both had two-hit days for South Central in its 15-5 win over Sullivan on Wednesday.
Dodson hit one double and one home run and drove in three runs; Thompson hit two doubles and drove in three, as well, for the Cougars (1-0).
Andrew Magnus and Anthony Buonaura also hit doubles, while Ethan Watwood, Brody Markley and Maddox Robb hit singles.
Dodson and Buonarua pitched for South Central.
Dodson threw three innings and allowed two hits, one earned run and three walks with four strikeouts; Buonaura threw two innings and allowed one hit, four runs — one earned — and one walk with three strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Toledo (Cumberland) 9, Dieterich 2
Dieterich fell to Cumberland, 9-2, on Wednesday, in Toledo.
Lucie Jansen and Heaven Kinnison hit doubles for the Movin' Maroons (0-2), while Estella Meinhart and Allie Uthell hit singles.
Ella Kreke pitched for Dieterich and allowed 13 hits, nine runs — seven earned — and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings.
As for the Lady Pirates (1-0), Jade Carr hit two singles. Noraa Cross hit one single and one triple. Jenna Houghman hit one double and one triple. Chaney Thornton, Katie Kingery and Ashton Coleman hit doubles. Isabel Martinez hit one triple and Libby McGinnis, Natalie Beaumont and Callie Lewis hit singles.
Lewis also pitched and allowed four hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
Clay City [Coop] 14, Wayne City 0
Morgan Hance allowed one hit and one walk with 14 strikeouts over five innings in Clay City's 14-0 win over Wayne City on Thursday.
Hance added one single and one double for the Lady Wolves (2-0, 1-0 Midland Trail Conference). Hannah Kramer-McKinney had two hits, three runs and one stolen base. Leah Cartright had two singles, two runs and one RBI. Carolyn Hurd hit one single with one run and one RBI. Faith Jones had one single with two runs. Gracie Marshoff hit one double with one run and one RBI. Haley Rosch hit one single with one run. Chelsea Beck had two runs and Gracie Barber had one run.
