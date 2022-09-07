SOCCER
Teutopolis 2, Mattoon 1
Teutopolis defeated Mattoon, 2-1, Monday.
The Wooden Shoes (6-0-1) received one goal from Gavin Tegeler and Nolan Runde and one assist from Ethan Thoele.
VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, Casey-Westfield 0
Cumberland defeated Casey-Westfield in straight sets Monday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-12.
Megan Yaw finished with five assists for Cumberland (6-3-1). Kennedy Stults finished with seven kills, two aces, and five digs. McKenzie Matteson finished with two kills and three digs. Emi Stierwalt finished with 16 assists and three digs. Katelyn Shoemaker finished with eight kills.
Kendyn Syfert finished with three kills, one block, two aces, and 11 digs. Chaney Thornton finished with one assist, one ace, and nine digs, and Ashton Coleman finished with five kills and one block.
