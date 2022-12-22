North Clay 48, Casey-Westfield 24
North Clay defeated Casey-Westfield on Monday night at North Clay.
The Lady Cardinals (7-4) won 48-24.
Miah Ballard had 21 points. Allison Czyzewski had 12. Sydney Kincaid had seven. Alexis VanDyke had six, and Leah Wetherholt had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F North Clay 14 13 16 5 48 Casey-Westfield 5 6 6 7 24
NC — VanDyke 6, Kincaid 7, Ballard 21, Czyzewski 12, Wetherholt 2. FG 18, FT 9-12, F 10. (3-pointers: VanDyke 2, Kincaid 1)
Neoga 49, Brownstown- St. Elmo 42
Neoga defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo on Monday night at Neoga High School.
The Indians (13-0, 4-0 National Trail Conference) beat the Bombers (10-2, 2-1 National Trail Conference) 49-42.
Brynn Richards had three points. Allison Worman had four. Allison Sampson had six. Sydney Hakman had four. Sydney Richards had 14, and Haylee Campbell had 18.
As for BSE, Avery Myers had nine points. Laney Baldrige had six. Anna Stine had two. Alice Turco had eight. Lexi Seabaugh had 10. Sydney Stine had five, and Jayna Ireland had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Neoga 14 11 12 12 49 Brownstown
-St. Elmo 4 16 12 10 42
N — B. Richards 3, Worman 4, Sampson 6, Hakman 4, S. Richards 14, Campbell 18. FG 17, FT 12-23.
BSE — Myers 9, Baldrige 6, A. Stine 2, Turco 8, Seabaugh 10, S. Stine 5, Ireland 2. FG 12, FT 13-18.
