GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont 51, North Clay 45
Altamont defeated North Clay on Monday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
The Lady Indians (9-1, 3-1 National Trail Conference) defeated the Lady Cardinals (5-3, 2-2 National Trail Conference) 51-45.
Grace Nelson had 34 points. Kaylee Lurkins had eight. Claire Boehm had seven, and Kylie Osteen had two.
As for North Clay, Miah Ballard had 17 points. Allison Czyzewski had 15. Alexis VanDyke had six. Matia Price had four, and Leah Wetherholt had three.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|5
|14
|12
|20
|51
|North Clay
|13
|10
|13
|9
|45
A — Boehm 7, Lurkins 8, K. Osteen 2, Nelson 34. FG 17, FT 14-23, F 19. (3-pointers: Nelson 2, Boehm 1)
NC — Price 4, VanDyke 6, Ballard 17, Czyzewski 15, Wetherholt 3. FG 15, FT 13-23, F 19. (3-pointers: VanDyke 2. Fouled out: Price, VanDyke, Ballard)
Newton 40, Salem 38
Newton defeated Salem on Monday in a non-conference matchup.
The Lady Eagles (5-6) won 40-38.
Lilly Kessler had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Alexis Hetzer had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Macy Barthelemy had five points. Addy O'Dell had four points and four steals. Camryn Martin had four points, four rebounds, and four steals. Elley Bennett had two points, and four assists, and Aleah Higgs had four rebounds.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Newton
|14
|4
|9
|13
|40
|Salem
|3
|5
|15
|15
|38
N — Kessler 15, Hetzer 10, Barthelemy 5, O'Dell 4, C. Martin 4, Bennett 2. FG 13, FT 12-17.
S — Gregg 13, KEller 11, Felgenhauer 7, Burge 3, Kessler 2, Donoho. FG 15, FT 4-9.
Cumberland 45, Decatur Lutheran 29
Cumberland defeated Decatur Lutheran on Monday in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup.
The Lady Pirates (7-5, 3-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference) won 45-29.
Katelyn Shoemaker had 12 points. Paige Dittamore had 13. Abbie Becker had five. Isabel Martinez had eight. Jade Carr had five, and Suzy Fritts had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cumberland
|7
|11
|11
|16
|45
|Decatur Lutheran
|5
|8
|14
|16
|29
C — Shoemaker 12, Dittamore 13, Becker 5, Martinez, 8, Carr 5, Fritts 2.
Woodlawn 68, South Central 48
South Central fell to Woodlawn on Monday in a non-conference matchup.
The Lady Cougars (4-5) lost 68-48.
Brooklyn Garrett and Taegan Webster had 16 points. Kaitlyn Swift had 10, and Brooke Cowger had three.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|South Central
|19
|7
|10
|12
|48
|Woodlawn
|8
|21
|25
|14
|68
SC — Michel 1, Swift 10, Garrett 16, Feldhake 2, Webster 16, Cowger 3. FG 17, FT 11-16, F 15. (3-pointers: Swift 2, Webster 1. Fouled out: Cowger)
W — Burkett 18, Bequette 10, Van Eycke 20, Knox 9, Skinner 11. FG 23, FT 16-23, F 12. (3-pointers: Van Eycke 3, Burkett 2, Skinner 1)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albion Edwards County 52, South Central 38
South Central fell to Albion Edwards County on Monday in the Conrad Allen Tournament.
The Cougars (3-3) lost 52-38.
Aidan Dodson had 13 points. Ethan Watwood had nine. Brody Markley and Anthony Buonaura had six. Callaway Smith had three, and Seth Bergmann had one.
