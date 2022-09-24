EIGHTH-GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Anthony 33, North Clay 17

St. Anthony defeated North Clay, 33-17, Tuesday.

The Bullpups (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) received 13 points from Lauritzen, nine from Denning, six from Frisbie, three from Schultz, and two from Christie.

The Indians (0-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference) received seven points from Ruesken, six from Zink, and two from Romack and Price.

SEVENTH-GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Clay 25, St. Anthony 12

St. Anthony fell to North Clay, 25-12, Tuesday.

The Bullpups (0-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference) received six points from Fearday and Phillips.

The Indians (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) received nine points from Pontious, eight from Phillips, six from Robey, and two from Guinn.

