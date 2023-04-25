BASEBALL
St. Anthony 14, Robinson 2
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 14-2, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Connor Roepke had three hits (one double) and four RBIs. Ryan Schmidt had two hits (one double and one home run) and three RBIs. Brock Jansen had two hits and three RBIs. Max Koenig had two hits and two RBIs. Eli Levitt had two hits and Beau Adams, Brock Fearday and Nick Ruholl had one hit for the Bulldogs (12-2).
Jansen, Koenig and Adams pitched for St. Anthony. Jansen threw two innings and allowed one hit, one run and three walks with three strikeouts; Koenig threw two innings and allowed two hits and one run with four strikeouts and Adams threw one inning and allowed one walk.
Nashville 7, Teutopolis 2
Teutopolis fell to Nashville, 7-2, at Teutopolis.
Evan Waldhoff had two hits (one double) and Bennet Thompson, Mitch Jansen and Brett Kreke had one hit for the Wooden Shoes (7-7).
Logan Lawson and Waldhoff pitched for Teutopolis. Lawson threw two innings and allowed seven hits, seven runs (six earned) and one walk with two strikeouts; Waldhoff pitched five innings and allowed two hits and no runs with five strikeouts.
Dieterich 6, Neoga 5
Dieterich defeated Neoga, 6-5, at Dieterich.
Garrett Niebrugge hit a home run. Andrew Hall and Lucas Westendorf hit doubles and Pete Britton, Jaxon Funneman, Sam Hardiek and Mason Lidy added hits for the Movin' Maroons (8-8).
Noah Dill and Lidy pitched. Dill threw 7 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, five runs (two earned) and two walks with eight strikeouts.
As for the Indians (8-10), Ryan Koester had two hits (one home run) and Brady Reynolds, Trey Sheehan and Malachi Staszak had one hit.
Malachi Staszak, Colin Blazich, James Ballinger and Bryar Hennesay pitched for Neoga. Staszak threw two innings and allowed two hits, one run and one walk with two strikeouts; Blazich threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, two unearned runs and three walks; Ballinger threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two walks and one strikeout and Hennesay threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks with two strikeouts.
Brownstown/St. Elmo 17, Mulberry Grove 8
Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Mulberry Grove, 17-8, at Mulberry Grove.
Adam Atwood had three hits (one double) and three RBIs. Cade Schaub had three hits (one double) and one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had two hits and three RBIs. Caleb Campbell had two hits and two RBIs. Josiah Maxey had two hits and one RBI and Wyatt Stine had one hit and two RBIs for the Bombers (8-6).
SOFTBALL
Cumberland 16, Bethany (Okaw Valley) 6
Cumberland defeated Bethany (Okaw Valley), 16-6, at Bethany.
Jade Carr had three hits and one RBI. Avery Donsbach had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Kendyn Syfert had two hits and one RBI. Isabel Martinez had two hits (one triple) and one RBI. Libby McGinnis had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Noraa Cross had two hits and one RBI. Shelby Kingery had one hit and one RBI. Katie Kingery had one hit and one RBI and Callie Lewis and Meah Scales had one hit for the Lady Pirates (8-11, 4-2 Lincoln Prairie Conference).
BOYS TENNIS
Newton at Paris Triangular
Newton fell to Paris at the Paris Triangular, 3-2.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Hudson David (6-0, 6-0). Isaac Street defeated Drake Bartos (6-1, 6-1) and Alex Bigard fell to Carter Fox (4-6, 6-7 (6), 0-1 (6)).
In doubles matches, Joao Sandoval and Isaac Kocher fell to Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells (2-6, 2-6) and Wesley Britton and Brennan Bigard fell to Aidan Creech and Harris Romero (3-6, 2-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.