BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont 75, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 39
Altamont defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Friday night at Altamont High School.
The Indians (5-2) won 75-39.
Dillan Elam had 20 points. Kienon Eirhart had 12. Avery Jahraus had 10. Mason Robinson had nine. Kaidyn Miller had eight. Wyatt Phillips had five. Nate Stuemke had three, and Jared Hammer, Kaden Davis, Eli Miller, and Aden McManaway had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|20
|19
|26
|10
|75
|Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville
|11
|5
|18
|5
|39
A — Hammer 2, Stuemke 3, Davis 2, Phillips 5, E. Miller 2, Elam 20, Jahraus 10, Robinson 9, McManaway 2, Eirhart 12, K. Miller 8. FG 29, FT 5-13, F 10. (3-pointers: Elam 6, Eirhart 2, Jahraus 2, Phillips 1, Robinson 1)
OPH — Eller 2, Blank 15, Johnson 3, Webster 5, Lewis 14. FG 16, FT 1-4, F 13. (3-pointers: Blank 3, Lewis 2, Johnson 1)
Newton 59, Robinson 49
Newton defeated Robinson on Friday night at Newton High School.
The Eagles (9-2, 2-0 Little Illini Conference) won 59-49.
Caden Nichols had 29 points. Parker Wolf had 11. Dylan Gier had eight. Kye Bergbower, Marc Jansen, and Gus Bierman had three, and Jacob Weber had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Newton
|8
|14
|8
|29
|59
|Robinson
|15
|8
|9
|17
|49
N — Bergbower 3, Jansen 3, Nichols 29, Bierman 3, Wolf 11, Weber 2, Gier 8. FG 19, FT 15-20. (3-pointers: Nichols 4, Bergbower 1, Gier 1)
R — Loll 29, Pinkston 2, Schmidt 3, Jackson 7, Wernz 4, Parker 4. FG 20, FT 7-10. (3-pointers: Loll 1, Schmidt 1)
Neoga 42, Arcola 31
Neoga defeated Arcola on Friday night at Arcola High School.
The Indians (5-5) won 42-31.
Quintin Richards had 15 points. Brady Reynolds had 12. James Bullock had six. Trey Sheehan had five. Braydon Letterle had three, and Kaden Will had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Neoga
|8
|11
|9
|14
|42
|Arcola
|4
|2
|11
|14
|31
N — Bullock 6, Reynolds 12, Letterle 3, Sheehan 5, Richards 15, Will 1. FG 13, FT 12-22, F 10. (3-pointers: Reynolds 2, Bullock 1, Richards 1)
A — Garcia 9, Alanis 5, Phillips 15, Miller 2. FG 12, FT 7-12, F 14.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 58, Cumberland 54
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cumberland on Friday in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Hatchets (8-2) beat the Pirates (3-5) 58-54.
Austin Wittenberg had 17 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 15. Dylan Curry had 13. Carter Chaney had six. Jackson Gurgel had five, and Talon Bridges had two.
As for Cumberland, Gavin Hendrix had 36 points. Maddox McElravy had six. Blake McMechan had five. Jaxon Boldt had four. Bryant Weber had two, and Grady Jones had one.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
|15
|10
|13
|20
|58
|Cumberland
|17
|13
|10
|14
|54
WSS — Bridges 2, A. Wittenberg 17, Chaney 6, Gurgel 5, Curry 13, J. Wittenberg 15. FG 19, FT 16-22, F 9. (3-pointers: Curry 3, Gurgel 1)
C — McMechan 5, Weber 2, McElravy 6, Jones 1, Hendrix 36, Boldt 4. FG 22, FT 7-11, F 19. (3-pointers: McMechan 1, McElravy 1, Hendrix 1)
North Clay 67, Cisne 58
North Clay defeated Cisne on Friday in the Conrad Allen Tournament.
The Cardinals (7-4) won 67-58.
Logan Fleener had 29 points. Alex Boose had 16. Ethan Kuenstler had nine. Levi Smith had six. Cody Zimdars had six, and Jesse Weidner and Carter Walden had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|16
|9
|18
|24
|67
|Cisne
|13
|15
|18
|12
|58
NC — Zimdars 3, Kuenstler 9, Smith 6, Fleener 29, Boose 16, Weidner 2, Walden 2. FG 26, FT 7-8. (3-pointers: Kuenstler 3, Boose 3, Zimdars 1, Fleener 1)
C — K. Atwood 3, Harrell 17, Keck 7, Bowen 9, A. Atwood 16, Best 6. FG 21, FT 6-10. (3-pointers: Harrell 5, Bowen 3, K. Atwood 1, A. Atwood 1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln 83, Effingham 46
Effingham fell to Lincoln in an Apollo Conference matchup on Friday night at Effingham High School.
The Flaming Hearts (9-3, 3-2 Apollo Conference) lost 83-46.
Ella Niebrugge had 10 points. Bria Beals had nine. Madison Mapes had eight. Saige Althoff had four. Taylor Greene, Riley Cunningham, and Abby Cunningham had three, and Marissa Allie, Olivia Moser, and Alyssa Martin had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Effingham
|12
|5
|20
|9
|46
|Lincoln
|29
|18
|25
|11
|83
E — Mapes 8, Ella Niebrugge 10, Althoff 4, Beals 9, Allie 2, Greene 3, R. Cunningham 3, A. Cunningham 3, Moser 2, Martin 2. FG 17, FT 4-6, F 9. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 3, Beals 3, Greene 1, R. Cunningham 1)
L — Stoltzenburg 2, Heitzing 12, Froebe 29, Adams 5, Bowman 10, Whitman 2, Gerets 10, Claric 9, Knapp 2. FG 32, FT 9-12, F 10. (3-pointers: Froebe 4, Claric 3, Bowman 2, Adams 1)
Altamont 68, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 33
Altamont defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Friday night at Altamont High School.
The Lady Indians (10-2) won 68-33.
Grace Nelson had 24 points. Skylie Klein had 11. Kaylee Lurkins had eight. Claire Boehm had seven. Peyton Osteen had six. Remi Miller had four, and Bri Grunloh, Abby Weishaar, and Libby Reardon had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|19
|19
|13
|17
|68
|Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville
|11
|7
|8
|7
|33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.