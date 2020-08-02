Earlier this summer, we had reached a tentative agreement with Illinois State University to hold this year’s event on Saturday, September 5, 2020. It does not appear that date will work for us under the State of Illinois restrictions which limit indoor gatherings to 50 people.
At this time, we do not feel that we can offer a quality event under the State of Illinois restrictions. Out of concern for the health of our members, previous Hall of Famers, 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, and 2020 Coaches of the Year, the IBCA believes that this is the best decision.
We are saddened by the need to cancel the event but from the beginning of this process we promised to follow the scientists and keep the safety and welfare of our basketball family foremost in our decision-making process. Although we have heavy hearts with this decision, we know that it is the best one.
We encourage people to follow the scientific recommendations of wearing a mask when out of your homes, maintaining social distancing, and washing your hands frequently. We want to see everyone again soon!
Therefore, we will look to May 1, 2021 as the date to induct both Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021. 2020 Coaches of the Year will be honored separately throughout the coming year.
The 2020 banquet is officially cancelled. Ticket holders will have their tickets rolled over to the May 1, 2021 event. The banquet booklet, our annual historical document of the IBCA, will be printed in mid-September of 2020. Ads are still able to be purchased through September 4, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.