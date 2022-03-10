The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) announced its first, second, and third-teams and special mentions for girls' basketball Sunday.
CLASS 1A
Altamont's Grace Nelson was a first-team selection for 1A, while Neoga's Sydney Richards was a second-team selection, and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Gracie Heckert was a third-team selection.
Nelson joins Serena's Katie Baker, Amboy's Olivia Dinges, Galena's Grace Furlong, Christopher's Amiah Hargrove, Okawville's Alayna Kraus and Briley Rhodes, Brimfield's Ella Lune and Elynn Peterson, and Hinckley-Big Rock's Ashleigh Wackerlin on the team.
Richards joins Mendon Unity's Ashlynn Amsman, Goreville's Abby Compton, Tri-County's Bella Dudley, Brown County's Klare Flynn, Stockton's Brynn Haas, Morgan Park's Sheridan Harris, Salt Fork's Alexa Jamison, Okawville's Megan Rennergarbe, and Princeville's Caitlyn Thole.
Heckert joins West Central's Shelby Bowman, Springfield Lutheran's Makenna Cox, Brown County's Katey Flynn, Gallatin County's Carly Foster, Galena's Addie Hefel, Elmwood's Mae Herman, Carlyle's Sophia Hoffmann, Cissna Park's Mikayla Knake, Tuscola's Sophia Kremitzki, Illini Bluff's Lily Luczkowiak, Father McGivney's Charlize Luehmann, Mendon Unity's Alexis Pohlman, Marissa's Bree Portz, and Morrison's Shelby Veltrop.
There were also 25 special mention selections - who are listed as followed:
- Sophie Bedell (Brimfield)
- Ella Boyer (Tuscola)
- Elizabeth Browder (Earlville)
- Bethany Bulwa (North Shore Country Day)
- Jillyan Burgener (Central A&M)
- Ava Hatton (Putnam County)
- Octavia Heidelberg (Dupo)
- Alivia Hootman (Lewistown)
- Ashley Jones (Abingdon-Avon)
- Nakeita Kessling (Henry-Senachwine)
- Kylie Kinser (Greenfield-Northwestern)
- Sydney McTaggert (Watseka)
- Emma Meyer (Carlyle)
- Olivia Meyers (Elmwood)
- Darian Mobley (Melrose Park-Walther Christian)
- Lani Morrison (Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City)
- Brooke Pieper (Abingdon-Avon)
- Elaina Rager (Pecatonica)
- Summer Reid (Schaumburg-Christian)
- Brooklyn Stiefel (Mendon Unity)
- Whitney Sullivan (Orangeville)
- Jaida Taylor (Decatur-St. Teresa)
- Camryn Veltrop (Morrison)
- Alexis Wade (Mt. Pulaski)
- Taryn Wickman (Havana)
CLASS 2A
Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Schumacher was a third-team selection for 2A.
Schumacher joins St. Joseph-Ogden's Ella Armstrong, Pana Anna Beyers, Fairfield's Rylee Edwards, Quincy-Notre Dame's Blair Eflink, Normal-U High's Naomi Elliott, Elmhurst-IC Prep's Allie Geiger, DuQuoin's Lauren Heape, Pana's Rachel Holthaus, Freeburg's Kylei Kisgen, Paris' Katelyn Littleton, Byron's Ava Kultgen, Stanford-Olympia's Taylor Nowaskie, Winnebago's Campbell Schrank, and Auburn's Marley Smith.
As for the other two teams and special mention's, they are as followed:
FIRST-TEAM
- Miyah Brown (Winnebago)
- Alyssa Cole (Nashville)
- Alecia Doyle (Carterville)
- Amayah Doyle (Carterville)
- Jillian Hamilton (Pana)
- Camille Jackson (Chicago-Butler College Prep)
- Caydee Kirkham (Carthage-Illini West)
- Madyson Rigdon (Paris)
- Abbey Schreacke (Quincy-Notre Dame)
- Xamiya Walton (Chicago-Butler College Prep)
SECOND-TEAM
- Ellie Cahill (Eureka)
- Mallory Cyrulik (Clinton)
- Mikayla Huffine (Rockford-Lutheran)
- Riley Jansen (Breese Central)
- Ashlyn May (Minonk-Fieldcrest)
- Maya Osborn (Marhsall)
- Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago)
- Megan Sanaj (Chicago-Latin)
- Ensley Tedeschi (Benton)
- Claire Wagner (Elmhurst-IC)
SPECIAL MENTION
- Brooke Biggins (Elgin-St. Edwards)
- Amelia Bustamante (Chicago-DePaul Prep)
- McKenna Christiansen (Spring Valley-Hall)
- Katie Cox (Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry)
- Valerie Dagg (Fairfield)
- Cora DeSutter (Manito-Midwest Central)
- Kyla Elsbury (Sherrard)
- Reganne French (Wilmette-Regina Dominican)
- Ella Goodrich (Minonk-Fieldcrest)
- Ella Grundstrom (Byron)
- Izzy Hardiek (Teutopolis)
- Kennedy Hartwig (Seneca)
- Camryn Huston (Monmouth-Roseville)
- Jadyn Kosanic (Chicago-DePaul Prep)
- Macy Madsen (Johnsburg)
- Olivia Meskan (Sherrard)
- Kayla Peterson (Normal-U High)
- Natalie Peterson (Freeburg)
- Jayce Privia (PORTA-AC Central)
- Maddie Roberts (Williamsville)
- Grace Roland (Elmhurst-Timothy Christian)
- Layne Rupert (Hillsboro)
- Ayva Rush (Vienna)
- Kylei Russell (Lisle)
- Kaydence Schroeder (Breese Central)
- Chloe Sisco (Fairbury-Prairie Central)
- Taylor Wells (St. Joseph-Ogden)
- Chloe White (Alton-Marquette)
- Marley Williamson (Chillicothe-IVC)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.