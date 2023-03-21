EFFINGHAM — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) announced its all-state teams for girls and boys teams over the last couple of weeks.
GIRLS
Class 1A
In Class 1A, Altamont junior Grace Nelson highlighted the first team.
Joining her were Mt. Sterling (Brown County) senior Katey Flynn, Christopher junior Amiah Hargrove, Galena sophomore Gracie Furlong, Galena junior Addie Hefel, Goreville junior Abby Compton, Havana senior Taryn Wickman, Chicago (Morgan Park) senior Sheridan Harris, Okawville junior Alayna Kraus and Okawville senior Briley Rhodes.
As for the second team, St. Anthony senior Lucy Fearday and Neoga senior Sydney Richards earned a spot there and joined Biggsville (West Central) junior Shelby Bowman, Carlyle sophomore Sophia Hoffman, Morrison senior Shelby Veltrop, Winnetka (North Shore Country Day) senior Bethany Bulwa, Okawville senior Megan Rennegarbe, Orangeville junior Whitney Sullivan, Catlin (Salt Fork) sophomore Alexa Jamison and Tuscola senior Ella Boyer.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City senior Gracie Heckert earned a spot on the third team.
Joining her were Abingdon-Avon senior Brooklyn Pieper, Annawan sophomore Bella VanOpdorp, Brimfield sophomore Ava Heinz, Cissna Park freshman Addison Lucht, Albion (Edwards County) freshman Grace Bishop, Elmwood senior Olivia Meyers, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) senior Mary Harkins, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) junior Sami Oller, Galena junior Taylor Burcham, Junction (Gallatin County) senior Carly Foster, Grant Park senior Delaney Panozzo, Glasford (Illini Bluffs) junior Lily Luczkowiak, Mendon (Unity) senior Ashlyn Armasan and Champaign (St. Thomas More) senior Emma Devocelle.
There were also 30 special mentions selected.
They are listed below:
Elly Jones, Amboy, Jr.
Elly Dow, Brimfield, Sr.
Klare Flynn, Mt. Sterling (Brown County), Sr.
Kate Zipprich, Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop], So.
Audrey Gilman, Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop], So.
Emma Meyer, Carlyle, Jr.
Lauren Flowers, Carrollton, So.
Jilyan Burgener, Moweaqua (Central A&M), Jr.
Mikayla Knake, Cissna Park, Sr.
Madyson Olson, Earlville, Jr.
Addi Fair, Gardner (South Wilmington), Jr.
Kylie Kinser, Greenfield [Coop], Sr.
Josie Hughes, Havana, So.
Anna Herrmann, Hinckley-Big Rock, Fr.
Grace Groezinger, Lena-Winslow, Jr.
Landry Smith, Lewistown, Jr.
Camryn Veltrop, Morrison, So.
Audrey Sabol, Nokomis, Sr.
Allison Czyzewski, Louisville (North Clay), Sr.
Elaina Rager, Pecatonica, So.
Lindee Poper, Polo, Sr.
Destinee Harwood, Princeville, Sr.
Paisley Twait, Serena, Jr.
Jenna Setchell, Serena, So.
Josie Armstrong, Hume (Shiloh) [Coop], Jr.
Bryleigh Fox, Biggsville (West Central), Jr.
Brylee Lawson, Biggsville (West Central), So.
Kennady Anderson, Kewanee (Wethersfield), Jr.
Mia deGrasse, Des Plaines (Willows Academy), Sr.
Class 2A
In Class 2A, Teutopolis senior Kaylee Niebrugge earned a spot on the first team.
She joined Byron senior Ava Kultgen, Carterville junior Amayah Doyle, Chicago (Noble/Butler) junior Xamiya Walton, Chicago (Noble/Butler) freshman Xyanna Walton, Chicago (Latin) senior Megen Sanaj, Eureka senior Ellie Cahill, Minonk (Fieldcrest) senior Ashlyn May, Quincy (Notre Dame) senior Abbey Screake and Winnebago senior Campbell Schrank.
As for the third team, Teutopolis senior Emily Konkel joined Rock Island (Alleman) junior Clair Hulke, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) senior Charleece Davis, Bloomington (Central Catholic) senior Elyssa Stenger, Breese (Mater Dei) sophomore Maris Zurliene, Byron senior Ella Grundstrom, Camp Point (Central) [Coop] sophomore Lauren Miller, Chicago (DePaul College Prep) sophomore London Walker-George, Fairfield junior Rylee Edwards, Freeburg's Natalie Peterson, Illini West's Reagan Reed, Midwest Central's Cora DeSutter, Peotone's Maddy Kibelkis, Prairie Central's Chloe Sisco and Timothy Christian's Grace Roland.
There were no local products on the second team.
Making up that group were Benton's Ensley Tedeschi, Central's Kaydence Schroeder, Mater Dei's Alyssa Koerkenmeier, DePaul College Prep's Nora Leadstrom, Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Dalia Dejesus, Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen, Paris' Kaitlyn Coombes, Peotone's Madison Schroeder, Pontiac's Bailey Masching and Notre Dame's Blair Eftink.
There were also 30 special mentions selected.
They are listed below:
Riley Cwinski, Aurora (Central Catholic), So.
Braelyn Miller, Benton, Sr.
Trinity Davis, Kankakee (Bishop McNamara), So.
Avery Trame, Breese (Mater Dei), Jr.
Yahri Smith, Chicago (Noble/Butler), Jr.
Karsen Jany, Columbia, Sr.
Brilyn Lantz, Camp Point (Central) [Coop], Jr.
Addi Swadinsky, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Jr.
Kaitlin White, Minonk (Fieldcrest), Jr.
Katie Campbell, Greenville, Jr.
Kaelee Karcher, McLeansboro (Hamilton County), Sr.
Layne Rupert, Hillsboro, Sr.
Rylee Reed, Carthage (Illini West), Sr.
Layla Pierce, Joliet (Catholic Academy), Jr.
Crystal McHuge, Lisle, Jr.
Leah Adlaf, Moroa-Forsyth
Adi Scott, Marshall
Sophie Bormann, Metropolis (Massac County)
Camryn Huston, Monmouth-Roseville Jenna Hunter, Peotone
Jayce Privia, Petersburg (PORTA)
Kennedy Hartwig, Seneca
Mia Wade, Shelbyville
Kyla Elsbury, Sherrard
Addison Pickens, Sherrard
Sydney Rheinecker, Sparta
Taylor Davidson, Stillman Valley
Madison Drye, Elmhurst (Timothy Christian)
Raegan Stringer, Tolono (Unity)
Whitney Rubmold, Tremont
BOYS
Class 1A
In Class 1A, Altamont senior Mason Robinson and Louisville (North Clay) senior Logan Fleener earned a spot on the first team.
Joining them were Yorkville (Christian) senior Dave Douglas Jr., Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) senior Kaden Augustine, Augusta (Southeastern) senior Danny Stephens, Chicago (Marshall) JaJuan Cozark, Mounds (Meridian) senior Roderic Gatewood, Scales Mound junior Thomas Hereau, Fulton junior Baylen Damhoff and Dwight senior Wyatt Thompson.
Altamont senior Avery Jahraus earned a spot on the second team.
He joined Winchester [Coop] junior Zach Evans, South Beloit sophomore Ross Robertson, Wayne City senior Justin Durham, Nokomis senior Elijah Aumann, Cobden senior Tyler Franklin, Springfield (Calvary) junior Connor Brown, New Berlin junior Gannon Dodd, Glasford (Illini Bluffs) junior Hank Alvey and Tuscola junior Jordan Quinn.
As for the third team, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg senior Austin Wittenberg joined Pecatonica senior Korbin Glenn, Casey-Westfield senior Jackson Parcel, Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) senior Kameron Hanvey, Scales Mound senior Charlie Wiegel, Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy) senior Jackson Baber, Chicago (Fenger) senior Q'Andre Washington, Decatur (Lutheran) junior Sebastian Hill, Granville (Putnam County) senior Jackson McDonald, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) junior Parker Boehne, Fulton senior Ethan Price, Camp Point (Central) senior Isaac Genebacher, Catlin (Salt Fork) senior Garrett Taylor, Jacksonville (Routt) senior Nolan Killion and Raymond (Lincolnwood) senior Braden Whalen.
There were also 10 special mentions selected.
They are listed below:
Wyatt Lipcaman, Griggsville-Perry, Jr.
Ryan Hendrickson, Champaign (St. Thomas More), Sr.
Aidan Dodson, Farina (South Central), Sr.
Gannon Birkner, New Athens, Sr.
Abel Wilson, Monmouth (United), Sr.
Aiden Portwood, Milford, Sr.
Ian Sopzcak, Goreville, Sr.
Brock Fearday, Effingham (St. Anthony), So.
Nick Moore, Camp Point (Central), Jr.
Cole Behymer, Mt. Sterling (Brown County), Sr.
Class 2A
In Class 2A, Teutopolis senior Caleb Siemer earned a spot on the first team.
He joined Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) senior Jakeem Cole, Winnebago senior Ray Maurchie, Chicago (Phillips) senior Jaheim Savage, Niles (Northridge Prep) senior Jonah Fairbank, Rockford (Christian) sophomore Christian Cummings, Princeton senior Grady Thompson, Kankakee (Bishop McNamara) senior Jaxson Provost, Lawrenceville junior Bryan Jenkins and Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) senior Jase Whiteman.
There were no local products on either the first or second team.
Making up the first team were Fairbury (Prairie Central) senior Dylan Bazzell, Chicago (Christ the King) junior Calvin Worsham, Chicago (Perspectives/Leadership) junior Gianni Cobb, Bloomington (Central Catholic) junior Cole Certa, St. Joseph-Ogden senior Ty Pence, Carterville senior Caden Hawkins, Rockford (Lutheran) senior Walt Hill Jr., Normal (University) senior Mason Funk, Chicago (University) senior Xavier Nesbitt and Columbia senior Dylan Murphy.
Making up the third team were Chicago (Latin) junior Ryan Mbouombouo, Trenton (Wesclin) senior Grant Findley, Petersburg (PORTA)-Ashland (Central) senior Gavin Arthalony, Nashville senior Bennett Briles, Fairfield senior Eric Rodgers, Robinson senior Cooper Loll, Pleasant Plains senior Zach Powell, Pinckneyville senior Pearson Launius, Rockford (Lutheran) senior Vontez Dent, Breese (Central) junior Mason Shubert, Chicago (DePaul College Prep) senior Maurice Thomas, Chicago (DePaul College Prep) junior Jaylan McElroy, Chicago (Clark) senior Katrell Weekley, Pontiac junior Riley Weber and Fairbury (Prairie Central) junior Tyler Curl.
There were also 10 special mentions selected.
They are listed below:
