STICKNEY, IL — Altamont native Kyle Husted enjoyed a solid outing Friday night in harness racing action at Hawthorne Racecourse, as the 28-year-old horseman trained and drove two winners on the card.
Following a win with Craftship in Friday’s eighth race, Husted returned to the winner’s circle in the tenth event, capturing a leg of the Club Hawthorne Series with Fox Valley Hijinx in 1:55. The latter scored at 12-1 odds for the biggest upset on the program.
Husted, who began driving at pari-mutuel racetracks on a full-time basis in 2009, boasts 646 wins and $5 million in purses for his career.
