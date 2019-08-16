Husted dominates at state fair

Altamont's own Kyle Husted had a downright dominant day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, winning four of the 12 races on the day.
In the third race of the day, he picked up his first win, driving Fox Valley Exploit to a 1:55.3 finish.
His second win of the day came two races later; driving Bee See to a 1:56.2 finish.
In the ninth race, he drove Louzotic to a first place finish with a time of 1:54.3.
In the final race of the day, Husted drove Meyer on Fire to a first place finish with a time of 1:51.2.
