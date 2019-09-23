The Dieterich Movin' Maroons used a walk-off sacrifice fly from Matthew Hunzinger to defeat the Neoga Indians 4-3.
The Movin' Maroons held a 3-0 lead going into the seventh, when the Indians were able to tie the game by stringing together a double as well as four consecutive two-out singles.
Kuhl also drove in a run for the Maroons. Chase Banning and Kaden Young each drove in a run.
Teutopolis 10, Patoka 0
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Odin/Patoka Monday in six innings, thanks to a six-run sixth.
Evan Wermert was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Evan Addis also had a pair of hits, including a double to go with two RBIs.
Kayden Althoff, Derek Konkel and Luke Ungrund each drove in one.
Hayden Ruholl earned the win, allowing just one hit over five innings while striking out five.
Soccer
Altamont 1, Faith Bible 0
The Altamont Indians used a lone goal from Donovan Delaney to help defeated Faith Bible Christian Academy. Noah Klimpel assisted on the goal.
Tennis
EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL 7, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL 2
Singles
No. 1 - Caroline Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Alishba Zahoor, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 2-6, 10-4;
No. 2 - Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Kaitlyn Banning, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-4, -;
No. 3 - Lydia Kull, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Sonya Jha, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (6), 6-1, -;
No. 4 - Brynn Metcalf, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8;
No. 5 - Chloe Aden, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Foltz, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-2, -;
No. 6 - Courtney Puckett, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Jackeline Garcia, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (1), 6-4, -;
Doubles
No. 1 - Caroline Kull - Riley Arend, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Alishba Zahoor - Sonya Jha, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-0, -;
No. 2 - Lydia Kull - Eden Wendling, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Kaitlyn Banning - Caroline Foltz, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 3 - Gracie Kroenlein - Aila Woomer, EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL def. Brynn Metcalf - * Eisenhower, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, -;
"The Effingham girls had a win to start a tough week ahead. The forecast for this past Saturday called for rain in Chatham so that tournament was cancelled," said head coach Eric Williamson. "We were looking forward to that tournament as we always do. However we began the week a little slowly with some very close singles matches. Salem played very solid consistent tennis and our girls had to keep up with the Salem girls at first. As the matches went the Hearts pulled away with winning 4 of 6 singles and sweeping doubles. Tomorrow we play the St. Anthony bulldogs at EHS."
Golf
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes golf team took second among four teams at Pana Monday with a team score of 224.
Averie Bushue shot 46, while Maggie Koester shot 56. Abigail Wortman had 60, Alaina Helmink 62 and Mollie Helmink 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.