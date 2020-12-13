It has been a tradition among the men of the Jansen family; the Christmas after you turn 11, you get your first shotgun.
That was true for Pete Jansen, as well as his two boys Bryar, 21, and Brock, 16.
It was through their father Pete that Bryar and Brock got into it.
“Seeing my father do it really started to get me into it,” Bryar Jansen said. “He took me bird hunting for the first time, and I’d say that’s where my hunting career started.
“My grandpa gives us a shotgun on the Christmas after our eleventh birthday. That’s how I got my first gun and started hunting after that and kind of started taking it on on my own willing after that.”
“What got me started was my dad being a bird hunter and did a little bit of bird hunting with him,” Pete Jansen said. “My uncle Joe was a deer hunter. He was willing to take me a time or two and I guess I got bit by that bug with just the adrenaline of being out there.
“The first Christmas after you turn 11, grandpa gets you a shotgun, and my grandfather did the same for me. I also started hunting on my own around that age. To me it wasn’t necessarily a conscious thing to pass it on to my sons. I could tell from early on they wanted to be a part of it because I was still hunting hard then.”
Pete had a plan. He wanted his kids to show an interest before he ever talked to them about bringing them out with him.
“Bryar showed interest in wanting to come along,” Pete Jansen said. “I waited for them to show interest in wanting to be there. A little bit of it is dangling that carrot and making them want to do it rather than forcing it on them. They both just kind of followed naturally and wanted to get involved.”
For Brock, it was being around the camps that got him enthused in the sport.
“Growing up as a kid I was always around deer camps and would see the deer all of the hunters killed, it really made me want to be a part of that and followed up in my father’s footsteps,” said Brock Jansen.
Brock Jansen explains what it was like learning to hunt and the toughest part.
“Getting over that initial fear of the gun,” explained Brock Jansen. “But after shooting it a couple of times, I got over that fear and it came pretty easy after that.”
“The biggest fear for me was going out there in the mornings by myself,” said Bryar Jansen. “Being a kid walking in the dark was kind of scary the first few times. Even now, sometimes I don’t like going in the mornings by myself.”
“I had so much desire to be there,” Pete Jansen said. “I don’t remember there being a fear of using a gun. It’s not a natural thing to everyone. For me there was not a hesitance. I will say that Brock had times where there was enough anxiety going to where he backed off some.”
Bryar talks about how often he tries to get out there and hunt.
“I try to turkey hunt as much as I can in the spring, so pretty much through April,” said Bryar Jansen. “Starting in mid-October I’ll start deer hunting, earlier if the weather is colder. This weekend was probably my last time deer hunting this year.
“I usually try to mix it with going with friends and family. Deer hunting I like to go by myself, but with turkey hunting I’ll go with other people a lot.”
“I often go with my dad and brother,” said Brock Jansen. “The same as Bryar, I’ll go turkey hunting in the spring, deer hunting in the fall, and quail hunting in December and January with the family.”
The family often likes to hunt in Effingham and Clay County.
“It’s family owned property for the most part,” Pete Jansen said. “There’s some other property that we have permission to use. Deer hunting is just family-owned property. Turkey hunting in the spring once in awhile we’ll venture out to other counties.”
Each Jansen shared their favorite memory of hunting.
“My favorite memory was when I got my first kill,” Pete Jansen said. “It was a big deal and my family around me made it a big deal. They blew it up to bigger than it was so I would feel good about it to enjoy the moment with me.
“My favorite memory with Brock was taking him hunting and getting to kill his first deer when I was sitting there with him. My favorite memory with Bryar was this last spring and we had doubled during turkey season. I give him credit for calling in that turkey to me. He’s the one who did the work on it, so it was almost like a passing of the torch kind of thing. I used to have to call every turkey in and get everything right, but now he’s got it figured out and can do that for me now.”
“It was probably this year when Bryar and I both got to kill some pretty big deer,” Brock Jansen said. “Just being around him and enjoying that time was really nice. Hunting gives me a moment to step back and break free from the world a little bit.”
“For me it was probably this year when I got to see [Brock] kill his biggest deer,” Bryar Jansen said. “All my family was around when I killed my big one this year, and also went turkey hunting with my brother in the spring and doubled up on turkeys with my dad.
“I definitely had more time to go out there. I’ve been home more and have been able to spend more time in the woods than I have since I was in high school and my college years so far. I made a lot of good memories this year in the woods. It’s always satisfying seeing close family succeeding in the outdoor industry.”
