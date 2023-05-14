EFFINGHAM — Laney Coffin put her hands over her helmet and just jogged.
The St. Anthony junior couldn’t stop smiling. She had just hit her first high school home run against crosstown rival Effingham in Game 2 of the Effingham City Series, putting the Bulldogs ahead by a comfortable seven runs in their eventual 7-0 victory.
“That’s exactly what you ask of those girls when they come into the game. I think they imagine that — everyone wants to hit a home run in that scenario,” St. Atnhony head coach Makayla Taylor said. “She did exactly what she’s supposed to do and she’s hitting the ball really well, especially in front toss.”
Coffin earned the celebratory home run chain that she had draped around her neck afterward, but it wasn’t the only thing neither she nor the team was celebrating.
The Bulldogs won the Effingham City Series for a second-straight season, doing so behind another strong pitching performance from Lucy Fearday and electric defense, most notably from Eastern Illinois softball commit Abbi Hatton.
Hatton came down with a pair of diving catches and induced a double-play from the outfield after securing the catch and then dishing out the assist to catcher Hailey Niebrugge to prevent the Hearts from scoring.
“Our defense was heads up tonight and we looked great out there,” Hatton said.
“I’m really happy where we’re at,” Taylor added. “I think they’re all playing on their toes, wanting to get after the ball, and being aggressive.”
As for Fearday, she allowed six hits with two strikeouts over her seven innings of work.
The lineup for Fearday only made it easier, too.
The Bulldogs got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the second.
Niebrugge started the inning with a base hit. Fearday followed with one of her own that allowed Nora Gannaway — the courtesy runner for Niebrugge — to advance to third.
Gannaway then stole home for the first run of the contest before an Effingham error allowed the second run to cross.
Then, after retiring the side in order in the top of the third, St. Anthony plated one in the bottom of the inning.
Cameran Rios started the frame with a single. Adysen Rios then did the same and Addie Wernsing pushed both runners up one base after a successful sacrifice bunt.
Another sacrifice bunt from Niebrugge then allowed Cameran to score before Fearday flew out to end the frame.
The Bulldogs then plated one more in the bottom of the fifth.
Effingham did have a chance to cut into the lead in the top of the sixth after Jerzi Bierman was hit by a pitch and Raegan Boone singled.
St. Anthony then turned an odd triple play after that, starting with Hatton’s aforementioned double play from right field before Boone tried to catch the defense off-guard. Boone, however, was tagged out at third to end the inning. The Western Illinois softball commit was also shaken up on the play and did not return.
The Bulldogs then followed that defensive sequence with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Anna Faber led off the frame with a walk. Hatton then hit a double that scored Faber before Coffin’s home run that equaled the final score.
“It was awesome,” said Cameran Rios on the win. We really pulled it together these two games and gelled.”
Rios along with Fearday, Faber, Kenzie Kabbes and manager Taylor Quandt were all honored ahead of the game, too, for Senior Day.
Taylor talked about each one of her seniors after the game.
TAYLOR QUANDT
“Taylor, she played her freshman and sophomore year and has been the manager these past two years. She’s been a great leader in the dugout for us and that’s huge.”
KENZIE KABBES
“Kenzie, she has so much strength. She can gun anyone down if she’s in the outfield. She has phenomenal strength, is a great kid and always does what you ask.”
LUCY FEARDAY
“Lucy, you put her in any position and she’s willing to play it and give it her all.”
ANNA FABER
“Anna, she’s done a great job adjusting and playing in the outfield and she’s playing a great third base and I love her bat right now. She looks consistent in there and she’s always getting a hit or doing something to be aggressive.”
CAMERAN RIOS
“Cam, I love watching her play shortstop. She’s always asking to play another base, but I need her at shortstop. She’s so fun to watch and a really great kid.”
GAME 3
Unlike the previous two games, St. Anthony found itself in a hole in Game 3.
The Bulldogs trailed 2-0 and 4-2 heading into the top of the sixth before scoring seven unanswered runs to take a 9-4 win and sweep the Effingham City Series.
Abbi Hatton had two hits (one home run) and three RBIs. Anna Faber had one hit (one home run) and three RBIs. Sydney Kibler had three hits. Cameran Rios had three hits. Addie Wernsing had one hit and two RBIs and Lucy Fearday and Stacie Vonderheide each had one hit.
Kibler picked up the win for St. Anthony. She threw five innings and allowed six hits, four runs and two walks with five strikeouts; Fearday then came in to relieve Kibler for the last two innings and had one strikeout.
As for the Hearts, Jennifer Jamison had two hits and one RBI. Natalie Armstrong had one hit and one RBI and Jerzi Bierman, Raegan Boone and Abby Cunningham each had one hit.
Armstrong pitched and allowed 12 hits and four walks to go along with the nine runs with one strikeout over seven innings.
