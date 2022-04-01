The bats finally woke up.
After back-to-back games where the Effingham softball team combined for seven hits and four runs, the Hearts erupted for 11 runs and 16 hits against Cumberland Friday afternoon.
“We’ve been a little slow with the bats in the first two games; we didn’t get after the first-pitch strikes and early strikes in the count,” Effingham head coach Jerry Trigg said. “But today, we did a much better job; we were more aggressive, and it paid off for us.”
Effingham scored seven of its 11 runs in the second inning.
Sydney Donaldson started the frame with a base hit before reaching second after an error on the Lady Pirates’ shortstop. Donaldson then stole third base before scoring on a wild pitch that gave the Hearts the lead right back at 2-1.
Then, after a Sawyer Althoff strikeout, Saige Althoff singled on a ball to the opposite side of the field before advancing into scoring position on an error by the Cumberland right fielder.
Saige then followed that up by stealing third before an RBI single from Daelyn Dunston scored her to make it 3-1.
The runs would only continue to pile on, though, as the lineup card flipped over.
Riley Cunningham continued the hot hitting for Effingham with an RBI double that scored Dunston to make it 4-1. Dunston advanced to second base after Grace Bushur grounded out.
Twin sister Abby Cunningham then allowed Riley to score with a double of her own before Mya Harvey hit the third double of the frame to make it 6-1.
Effingham then ended the frame with two more runs crossing, after a pair of base hits from Tori Budde and Donaldson, to make it 8-1 before adding to the lead in the following two innings. Effingham scored once in the third and twice in the fourth.
Bushur scored Sawyer Althoff in the third on a base hit, while Saige Althoff plated two in the fourth on an RBI single of her own to equal the scoring for the Hearts.
Overall, five different Effingham players recorded more than one hit, while nine altogether recorded hits. Abby Cunningham and Donaldson had three hits; Bushur, Sawyer, and Saige Althoff had two, and Riley Cunningham, Harvey, Budde, and Dunston all collected one.
Saige Althoff also got the win for the Hearts.
Althoff pitched four innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and two walks while striking out one. She threw 64 pitches, 33 for strikes, and faced 16 batters.
“After she got warmed up, she threw hard and threw well,” Trigg said. “She threw some good strikes, fixed the changeup, and did a good job.”
As for the Cumberland side, Avery Donsbach led the team with two hits, and one double, while Libby McGinnis and Sage Carr also collected hits.
MOTHER NATURE
Effingham was the away team on the scoreboard, despite playing at home. The Hearts were supposed to play at Toledo Volunteer Field, but wet field conditions prevented that from happening. Effingham then tried to schedule the contest at Evergreen Park, but wet field conditions didn’t allow that to happen either, leading to the Hearts playing at home.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a while. The rain’s not been nice to us; I don’t think Mother Nature wanted us to have a home game,” said Bushur, a senior on the team. “Even though we weren’t home on the scoreboard, we were on our home field, so that was pretty important to us.”
UP NEXT
Effingham plays Apollo Conference rival Mt. Zion at McGaughey Elementary School today at 11 a.m., while Cumberland plays at Casey-Westfield today at 9 a.m.
