Sunday marks the first day of harness racing at the Effingham County Fair in Altamont.
There are 11 races spanning the afternoon at the track, with track announcer Kurt Becker urging patrons to come out and support.
Harness racing runs from Sunday to Friday, with Becker stating that there would be a fee for amenities for Wednesday’s Downstate Classic, as opposed to last year, which was free of charge.
“The fair, at some point, has got to recoup some of the investment,” Becker said. “They had to bid on the rights of this race. This year, there will be a nominal fee.”
Becker, though, believes the price will be well worth it.
“They’re going to see some fantastic racing,” Becker said. “For example, last year, how good was the racing? One of the horses who finished third and couldn’t even win the Downstate Classic came back and won a $100,000 race in Chicago one month later. That gives you an idea of the depth of these fields and how strong they are.”
One name patrons heard a lot of during last year’s fair was Archie Buford.
Buford was the 2021 Effingham County Fair driving champion after winning 11 of his 15 races and a perfect 4-for-4 day at Wednesday’s Downstate Classic.
Becker said Buford’s schedule allows him to be around during the middle of the week but not so much on the other days.
“He has been splitting his time between a lot of drives in Chicago at Hawthorne Race Course and the fair circuit,” Becker said. “Hawthorne races on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so of our six days, we have one Friday and one Sunday program. He should be here regularly through the heart of the week.”
Another reason to attend is for the local names backing the horses.
“There are many local stables based here on the fairgrounds that have nominated horses to these events, and they are horses that are racing on the fair circuit,” Becker said. “I always say it’s the best of both worlds: you get some of the best horses from across the state that will be here, and you got a solid local contingent.
“The Effingham County Fair is a great opportunity to get reconnected and still feel like one is part of the Effingham County community. Part of that is the great fan support we get at the races; the horsemen love that. It’s fun to look up and see a grandstand full of fans cheering them on.”
One such local horse that fans will want to cheer on is Effingham-native Amy Guy’s horse “Tis The Loft.”
“Tis The Loft” is competing in the Carl E. Becker Big 10 Trot Division for three-year-olds on Sunday.
Entering the race, she stands at 0-3, with her best time being 2:03.02.
“Tis The Loft” is trained by Guy’s father, Ray Hanna; it is the first horse she has ever owned.
“I grew up with horses; the only thing my parents have ever done is race horses,” Guy said. “I don’t know much about horses, but I’ve just been around the barn and the races my whole life. Horses are just extremely cool animals – they’re peaceful to me.”
Guy said she bid on the horse at the annual yearling sale this past September at the Illini Classic, hosted in Springfield.
For Guy, it was a dream come true for her.
Having the horse race in Guy’s hometown of Altamont also brings a sense of joy to the owner.
“I grew up in Altamont and these fairgrounds,” Guy said. “It’s a cool experience. I always wanted to own a horse and never thought I would be able to, and it’s extra special to do it with my dad because my dad isn’t easy to talk into doing things, but to have a horse race in my hometown is cool.”
What horses also do, though, is bring a lifelong bond between a father and a daughter.
“My dad is a man of very few words, and so the way I think to bond and be close with him is to have a similar interest,” Guy said. “It’s something we both care about and like to watch.”
So far, “Tis The Loft” is only racing on Sunday. The entries for Tuesday-Friday were not available at press time.
