As soon as Abbi Hatton barrelled the softball and saw the right fielder misplay it, all she did was keep running.
The sophomore rounded second, then rounded third, heading home with a full head of steam where she eventually slid, face-first, before being greeted by her teammates. Hatton had just scored the game-winning run on an inside-the-park home run in St. Anthony’s 4-3 win over Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at Bulldog Field.
“I knew there were two outs, and I knew it was tied, so I came up there with a good mindset, hit the ball, and ran it out,” Hatton said. “I was looking up at the umpire, and I was looking for reassurance, and I saw the other team cheering, and then I saw my team come piling on top of me.
“I was so happy; this is what it’s all about.”
The Bulldogs improved to 13-3 with the win, but it was never easy.
St. Anthony didn’t score its first run until there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Anna Faber started the seventh by reaching second on an error before Hatton and Grace Karolewicz drew walks to load the stations for the top of the order.
Then, following a Cameran Rios pop out, Addie Wernsing hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Faber from the third and pushed Hatton and Karolewicz up to third and second, respectively, before Hailey Niebrugge promptly drove both runners home.
On the first pitch she saw, Niebrugge hit the ball right at the right fielder, who went on to drop the ball. The error allowed both runners to score while pushing Niebrugge to third base before WSS escaped with the game tied.
“Going up to bat, I knew I had a job to do, and I felt pretty good,” Niebrugge said.
Overall, before every at-bat, St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor tends to look at each of her players heading up to the plate, trying to see who is locked in, and for Hatton and Niebrugge, they were two prime examples.
However, they weren’t the only ones.
Starting pitcher Lucy Fearday was also locked in, despite giving up a three-spot in the third inning.
“I think she’s always locked in. Sometimes, I think she’s one of those players where if an error or a walk happens, she does pitch a little bit better,” Taylor said. “She gets a little more locked in; she likes putting pressure on herself.”
Fearday retired 15 of the next 19 batters she faced following the top of the third.
For the game, Fearday allowed five hits, three runs — two earned — and one walk with five strikeouts. She threw 103 pitches — 67 for strikes — had one wild pitch, and hit three batters.
As for the opposition, Karlie Bean allowed four hits, four runs — one earned — and six walks with six strikeouts. She threw 135 pitches — 72 for strikes — and hit one batter.
The loss for WSS is the fifth in its last six games. The Hatchets previously started the year 8-0.
Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, Taylor believes this was a game that her team needed.
“We started Monday and had a game St. Elmo Brownstown; had a game against Neoga on Tuesday, and I think we needed a game like this to reset things again,” Taylor said. “I love playing good teams; I want to play good teams, but I always think your team will go through a little adversity. It’s seeing how they respond, and they played great as a team today, and that’s where I want them to be, and from here on out, I think we’ll excel at that.”
