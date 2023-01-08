Whether it was cleaning up the glass or taking care of the basketball, the Altamont boys' basketball team did both at a rate the Indians expect from themselves on Friday night against Dieterich.
The Associated Press' No. 10-ranked team in Class 2A, Altamont (12-3, 2-0 National Trail Conference), won the rebounding battle, 29-20, and the turnover battle, 13-8, in its 74-59 win over the Movin' Maroons (9-7, 2-3 National Trail Conference) at Altamont High School.
Head coach John Niebrugge praised his team in both categories after the victory.
"For how we play, one of our goals is to have less than 10 [turnovers," Niebrugge said. "We want to play fast, and you will have turnovers when you play fast and aggressively."
"Dieterich's going to work hard [on rebounding]. They have a good work ethic," Niebrugge continued. "I had a team with four 6-foot-4-and-taller kids, and I got angry at them a little bit; we should pull every rebound with that lineup."
All that anger washed away once the final seconds ticked away on the scoreboard, though.
Aside from the rebounding and less-than-10 turnovers, shooting was one reason for that.
The Indians shot 48 percent from the floor.
Avery Jahraus finished with a game-high 24 points — all in the first half — on 8-of-13 shooting (6-of-9 from 3).
"I thought our guys did a really good job with basketball IQ and going to find him a little bit; looking for him," Niebrugge said. "When he starts to roll, you want to find him the basketball and set some screens for him. We'll be tough to beat if we get that Avery every night."
Jahraus got things going for Altamont by scoring the first four points for the Indians. He made his first 3-pointer after Dieterich's Caleb Gephart knocked down a long-range try that made it 12-6.
The senior would then add another perimeter shot after that to tie the game at 12 before his third gave the hosts the lead, 15-12.
Jahraus ended the first frame with 15 points, while Altamont enjoyed a nine-point lead, 25-16, heading into the second.
But even with Jahraus exploding, the Movin' Maroons still stuck around.
Dieterich opened the second with a Lucas Westendorf 3-pointer that cut the lead to six, 25-19.
Mason Robinson then drew a foul, sending him to the charity stripe for a pair. He made one of his two attempts to push the lead back to seven, 29-16, before another Jahraus 3-pointer made it a double-digit contest, 29-19.
Westendorf then answered with a pair of free throws before Kienon Eirhart answered with a shot that pushed the lead back to 10 points.
A 5-0 run from Dieterich would then make it a five-point game, 31-26, before Altamont responded with a 5-0 run itself to make it a double-digit game once again, 36-26.
Gephart then followed with another 3-pointer to make it 36-29.
Gephart finished the game with five 3-pointers. He had 17 points altogether.
Westendorf led the team with 18 points.
"Coach Bohnhoff does a really good job of getting his best players the basketball," Niebrugge said. "Gephart and Westendorf are two really good scorers; they can shoot off the dribble, and they're not just catch-and-shoot kids. One of the goals tonight was not to let them have career nights."
Gephart and Westendorf were the only two players in double-figures for Dieterich.
Kolton Kidd had eight points. Funneman had seven. Garrett Niebrugge had five, and Dane Curry and Cole Will each had two.
As for the Indians, Eirhart was second on the team with 12 points. Dillan Elam had 10. Robinson had eight. Jared Hammer had seven. Logan Cornett and Kaidyn Miller had four, and Eli Miller had three.
Niebrugge discussed Eirhart and Kaidyn Miller's roles after the game; both provided much-needed minutes for the Indians, with typical starter Eric Kollmann limited due to his recovery from an illness.
"Kaidyn Miller has come off the bench well, and Kienon's enjoying that starter's role well," Niebrugge said. "He's embracing it; he's getting into a flow. Tonight wasn't his best night scoring the basketball, but he had some big games for us in Sesser.
"When we have that height advantage, that strength advantage, we need to use that and pound it down low."
As for Kollmann, he finished with two points Friday night.
"He's still really tired. He can go for about three-minute stretches, and he's disappointed, but he's got to keep breaking through that barrier in practice; go for four minutes hard so that the game gets easier, but we need him," Niebrugge said. "He's a big, integral part, and we thought he could be a first-team all-conference-type of kid when he's healthy."
|Altamont (12-3, 2-0 NTC)
|25
|18
|20
|11
|74
|Dieterich (9-7, 2-3 NTC)
|16
|17
|16
|10
|59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.