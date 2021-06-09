Not many outings this season ended with Teutopolis senior Andrew Niebrugge failing to reach the third inning.
On Wednesday, however, Niebrugge and the Wooden Shoes met their match, as Teutopolis fell to Columbia 13-2 in five innings in the Class 2A Sectional Semifinals at Teutopolis High School. The Wooden Shoes ended their season at 21-10.
"We tried to make adjustments, but it did not go our way," Teutopolis head coach Justin Fleener said.
Riding the hot hand of Niebrugge, who only allowed one earned run in each of his last five starts, there was more than enough confidence surrounding the Teutopolis dugout, knowing the recent success.
Columbia, though, did not let that recent success phase them whatsoever. The Eagles scored in four of the five innings, including a five-run third, forcing Fleener to pull Niebrugge after just 1 2/3 innings — his shortest outing of the season.
During his stint on the bump, Niebrugge gave up six hits, five runs — three earned — while striking out one batter and walking two.
"I think early the ball might have been up a little bit. In that first inning, a guy hits the ball into right field, and if he gets out of that, we might go about it a little differently. But I think he just left the ball up, and he had some miscues behind him, and they did find some holes. There were a couple of times where we went out and tried to make some adjustments, and our guys made good pitches, but they found the outfield grass. Then, the snowball got to rolling pretty quick before we could get out of the way of it."
Facing a Division I-level pitcher on the other side didn't help the Wooden Shoes either.
Columbia trotted out St. Louis University signee Jackson Holmes to try and continue the Eagles' season, and he came through.
Holmes yielded six hits and two runs — one earned — while fanning six batters and walking three.
Sitting around 91 miles per hour on his fastball, Fleener said that his team had seen that kind of velocity this season, but when it came to the postseason, it had a different feel.
"We've faced some guys throwing like that this year and I thought we adjusted in those games, but it's sectionals, and I think there was a little pressure on some guys," Fleener said. "We forget that these are still 16, 17, 18-year-old young men that we have out there, and seeing a mid-80s fastball right now, may be a little different."
Despite the rough afternoon at the plate, Teutopolis did put themselves within striking distance in the first frame.
After surrendering a pair of runs in the top of the first, the Wooden Shoes managed to get a couple of runners in scoring position with two outs, after Kayden Althoff reached on a walk and Evan Wermert hit a single and later advanced to second after a groundout by Niebrugge.
With a golden opportunity to tie the game and, possibly, shift momentum toward Teutopolis, the Wooden Shoes had a chance right in front of them but couldn't muster that one hit they needed.
Evan Addis struck out to end the threat, but it was nothing that Fleener hasn't seen before.
"We could have answered there, but we didn't get the big hit whenever we needed it. That's baseball," Fleener said. "Many times this year, guys came through, and many times in the past, we've been fortunate to be able to get that big hit."
Teutopolis finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position but did end up scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch and an error to make the final score.
Columbia advances to the Super Sixteen on Friday at 4:30 p.m., where the Eagles take on Freeburg.
